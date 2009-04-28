Should You Buy an Apple Product Now or Wait for Some Time?

buying apple products

If you are planning to buy a new iPod, iPhone, iMac or any other hardware from Apple, your first thought is often something like this:

Should I buy an iPod now or wait for some more time as rumors strongly suggest that Apple may be planning to release some new iPod models soon and they may even drop some existing ones from their current product line.

That’s perfectly valid because you don’t want to spend your hard-earned money on a product that is about to become obsolete as the manufacturer (in this case, Apple) is preparing to launch a whole new range.

Mac Rumors, a website focused on news about all things Apple, provides a handy Buyer’s Guide that can help you decide whether it’s the right time to purchase an Apple product or should you wait.

ipod buying guide

The guide is based on online rumors as well as historical data. For instance, the current recommendation for iPod Touch is “Don’t Buy” because Apple last updated the product in September last year and is therefore expected to release new updates soon.?

Similarly, the guide doesn’t recommend buying an iPod Classic and iPod Nano as these products are approaching the end of cycle but you may safely buy the iPod Shuffle as the product has just been updated.

The purchase recommendations is this guide may not be always true but it’s still a fairly useful resource especially when you want to know when did Apple last upgrade the product that you are planning to buy.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

