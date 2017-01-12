How to use Google Analytics with File Upload Forms

Published in: File Upload Forms
File Upload Forms for Google Drive can be integrated with Google Drive and you can easily track how many people have visited your page, what browser they user, where they came from and other useful information.
- Go to google.com/analytics, sign-in with your Google account and select the Admin tab.
- In the ACCOUNT column, use the dropdown menu to select the account to which you want to add the property.
- In the PROPERTY column, select Create new property from the dropdown menu.
- Select Website for Website or Mobile app, enter the Form Title for the website name and put
https://script.google.comin the website URL field.
- Click Get Tracking ID that will be something like UA-XXXX-YY
Open the Google Spreadsheet associated with you web form, go to Addons > File Upload Form > Settings and add the tracking id in the GA code field.
Check your Analytics Real-Time reports
With the Real-Time reports, you can monitor user activity as it happens.
- Sign in to your Analytics account.
- Navigate to a view in the property to which you added the tracking code. If you only recently added the tracking code to this property (website), it is likely that there will only be one view.
- Select the Reporting tab.
- Select Real-Time > Overview.