How to use Google Analytics with File Upload Forms

Published in: File Upload Forms

File Upload Forms for Google Drive can be integrated with Google Drive and you can easily track how many people have visited your page, what browser they user, where they came from and other useful information.

Go to google.com/analytics, sign-in with your Google account and select the Admin tab. In the ACCOUNT column, use the dropdown menu to select the account to which you want to add the property. In the PROPERTY column, select Create new property from the dropdown menu. Select Website for Website or Mobile app, enter the Form Title for the website name and put https://script.google.com in the website URL field. Click Get Tracking ID that will be something like UA-XXXX-YY

Open the Google Spreadsheet associated with you web form, go to Addons > File Upload Form > Settings and add the tracking id in the GA code field.

Check your Analytics Real-Time reports

With the Real-Time reports, you can monitor user activity as it happens.