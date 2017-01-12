How to Allow Multiple File Uploads in Web Forms

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-01-12
H
Published in: File Upload Forms

Say you are a branding agency and you require applicants to upload 3 photographs with their cover later. There are two options. You can either have 3 different file fields inside your File Upload Forms or you can have a single file field that allows users to upload multiple files.

Single File Upload

single-file-upload.png

Multiple File Uploads

multiple-file-uploads.png

The only disadvantage with multiple file upload fields is that a user can upload any number of files so it may be a better idea to have multiple file upload fields.

To allow multiple file uploads, go to Addons > File Upload Form > Form Settings and check the option “Allow Multiple Uploads”.

Published in: File Upload Forms

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch