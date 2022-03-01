How to Extract URLs from HYPERLINK Function in Google Sheets

The HYPERLINK formula of Google Sheets lets you insert hyperlinks into your spreadsheets. The function takes two arguments:

The full URL of the link The description or the anchor text of the link

The URL and anchor text can either be specified as a string or as a cell reference.

If you insert a hyperlink into a cell using the HYPERLINK function, there’s no direct way to extract the URL from the formula. You may consider writing a complicated Regular Expression to match and extract the hyperlink in the cell formula or use Apps Script with Google Sheets API.

const extractHyperlinksInSheet = ( ) => { const ss = SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSpreadsheet ( ) ; const sheet = SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSheet ( ) ; const hyperlinks = [ ] ; const spreadsheedId = ss . getId ( ) ; const sheetName = sheet . getName ( ) ; const getRange = ( row , col ) => { const address = sheet . getRange ( row + 1 , col + 1 ) . getA1Notation ( ) ; return ` ${ sheetName } ! ${ address } ` ; } ; const getHyperlink = ( rowIndex , colIndex ) => { const { sheets } = Sheets . Spreadsheets . get ( spreadsheedId , { ranges : [ getRange ( rowIndex , colIndex ) ] , fields : 'sheets(data(rowData(values(formattedValue,hyperlink))))' , } ) ; const [ { formattedValue , hyperlink } ] = sheets [ 0 ] . data [ 0 ] . rowData [ 0 ] . values ; hyperlinks . push ( { rowIndex , colIndex , formattedValue , hyperlink } ) ; } ; sheet . getDataRange ( ) . getFormulas ( ) . forEach ( ( dataRow , rowIndex ) => { dataRow . forEach ( ( cellValue , colIndex ) => { if ( / =HYPERLINK / i . test ( cellValue ) ) { getHyperlink ( rowIndex , colIndex ) ; } } ) ; } ) ; Logger . log ( hyperlinks ) ; } ;

