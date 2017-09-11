Search YouTube with Google Script and YouTube API

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-09-11
S
Published in: Google Apps Script - YouTube

This Google Script shows how to query the YouTube API to search videos by keywords. The source data is in a column in Google Spreadsheet and we connect to the YouTube Data API via Google Apps Script. The YouTube service should be in enabled in the Google Cloud Platform project.

function findYouTubeVideoByKeywords() {
  // get the search query from Google Sheets
  var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
  var data = sheet.getDataRange().getValues();

  // iterate through all rows in the sheet
  for (var d=1,l=data.length; d<l; d++) {

    // find the top result only
    var results = YouTube.Search.list('id,snippet', {
      q: data[d][0],
      maxResults: 1
    });

    // was a matching video found on YouTube?
    if (results.pageInfo.totalResults !== 0) {
      var item = results.items[0];
      var snippet = item.snippet;
      var response = [
        item.id.videoId,
        snippet.title,
        snippet.description,
        new Date(snippet.publishedAt),
        snippet.channelId,
        snippet.channelTitle,
        snippet.thumbnails["default"]["url"],
      ];
      // write the response to Google Sheet
      sheet.getRange(d+1, 4, 1, response.length).setValues([response])
    }

    // add a sleep between calls to avoid hitting the rate limit
    Utilities.sleep(1000);
  }

  // refresh the Google Spreadsheet
  SpreadsheetApp.flush();
}
