Search YouTube with Google Script and YouTube API

This Google Script shows how to query the YouTube API to search videos by keywords. The source data is in a column in Google Spreadsheet and we connect to the YouTube Data API via Google Apps Script. The YouTube service should be in enabled in the Google Cloud Platform project.

function findYouTubeVideoByKeywords ( ) { var sheet = SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSheet ( ) ; var data = sheet . getDataRange ( ) . getValues ( ) ; for ( var d = 1 , l = data . length ; d < l ; d ++ ) { var results = YouTube . Search . list ( 'id,snippet' , { q : data [ d ] [ 0 ] , maxResults : 1 } ) ; if ( results . pageInfo . totalResults !== 0 ) { var item = results . items [ 0 ] ; var snippet = item . snippet ; var response = [ item . id . videoId , snippet . title , snippet . description , new Date ( snippet . publishedAt ) , snippet . channelId , snippet . channelTitle , snippet . thumbnails [ "default" ] [ "url" ] , ] ; sheet . getRange ( d + 1 , 4 , 1 , response . length ) . setValues ( [ response ] ) } Utilities . sleep ( 1000 ) ; } SpreadsheetApp . flush ( ) ; }