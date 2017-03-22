Get List of Google Team Drives with Apps Script

Published on 2017-03-22
Published in: Google Apps Script

This Google Apps Script returns a list of Team Drives that the authorized user is part of. The code is written in ES6 and you would need to transpile the code using Babel before pushing it via Google Clasp.

const makeQueryString = (url, params = {}) => {
  const paramString = Object.keys(params)
    .map(
      (key) => `${encodeURIComponent(key)}=${encodeURIComponent(params[key])}`,
    )
    .join('&');
  return url + (url.indexOf('?') >= 0 ? '&' : '?') + paramString;
};

const makeHttpGetRequest = (apiUrl, params, accessToken) => {
  const url = makeQueryString(apiUrl, params);
  const response = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, {
    headers: {
      Authorization: `Bearer ${accessToken}`,
    },
    muteHttpExceptions: true,
  });
  return JSON.parse(response);
};

const getTeamDrivesForUser = () => {
  const params = {
    pageSize: 100,
    useDomainAdminAccess: true,
  };
  const data = [];
  const accessToken = ScriptApp.getOAuthToken();
  const API = 'https://www.googleapis.com/drive/v3/teamdrives';

  do {
    let response = makeHttpGetRequest(API, params, accessToken);

    if (response.teamDrives) {
      response.teamDrives.forEach((td) => {
        data.push([td.id, td.name]);
      });
    }

    params.pageToken = response.nextPageToken || null;
  } while (params.pageToken);

  Logger.log(data);
};
