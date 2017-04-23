How to Update Multiple Cell Values in Google Sheets with Apps Script

The SpreadsheetApp service of Google App Script offers the
range.setValues() method to update a single cell or a range of cells inside a Google Spreadsheet. You cannot, however, write data to multiple non-consecutive cells in a Spreadsheet using the
setValues() method.
The Google Spreadsheet API, available inside Apps Script project through Advanced Google Services, can update multiple cells in one execution. You can write values in single cells, rows, columns or even a 2d matrix of cells.
function updateGoogleSheet(spreadsheetId) {
/* Written by Amit Agarwal */
/* Web: ctrlq.org Email: amit@labnol.org */
var data = [
{
range: "Sheet1!A1", // Update single cell
values: [
["A1"]
]
},
{
range: "Sheet1!B1:B3", // Update a column
values: [
["B1"],["B2"],["B3"]
]
},
{
range: "Sheet1!C1:E1", // Update a row
values: [
["C1","D1","E1"]
]
},
{
range: "Sheet1!F1:H2", // Update a 2d range
values: [
["F1", "F2"],
["H1", "H2"]
]
}];
var resource = {
valueInputOption: "USER_ENTERED",
data: data
};
Sheets.Spreadsheets.Values.batchUpdate(resource, spreadsheetId);
}