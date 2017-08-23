Spintax (Spin Syntax) with JavaScript

Published in: JavaScript

Spintax, short for spin syntax, is a list of text phrases, sentences, and synonyms separated by the pipe (|) character. Each group of keywords is enclosed inside curly ({}) brackets.

The Spintax parser picks a random keyword or sentence from the available choices and generates a unique sentence for each iteration.

For instance, if the spintax is {Hello|Hi|Hola} , the output may contain either of these greetings.

Spintax can be nested as well like {{Thanks and|Best}Regards|Cheers} .

Here’s a spintax parser written in JavaScript.