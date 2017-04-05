Copy Google Spreadsheet Data to another Sheet with Apps Script

The cloneGoogleSheet() function will copy data (all rows and columns, but no formatting styles) from one Google Spreadsheet to any other Google Spreadsheet under the same Google Drive.

You need specify the file IDs of the source and destination Google Spreadsheets as arguments in the formula and also change the source and target sheet names inside the method body.

This function can be invoked via a time-based trigger or run it manually from the Apps Script editor. However, if you would like to keep the two spreadsheet in sync with each other always, you an consider using the IMPORTRANGE() Google formula that automatically imports a range of cells from a specified spreadsheet into the currently selected cell / range /sheet.