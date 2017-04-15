Copy Email Messages in Gmail with Apps Script

Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script
This example shows how to create email copies in Gmail with Google Apps Script and the Gmail API. The requires requires authorization with the scope
https://mail.google.com/ for reading Gmail drafts and composing new ones.
The uploadType is set to media and that will create the Gmail draft in a single HTTP request. However, if you are create a draft that includes big attachment, you may have to set the upload type as resumable to create the draft in at least two requests.
function duplicateGmailDrafts(count, draftId) {
try {
var draft = GmailApp.getMessageById(draftId);
if (draft === null) {
return "Sorry, the draft message was not found. Please reload this page and try again.";
}
var gmailAPI = "https://www.googleapis.com/upload/gmail/v1/users/me/drafts?uploadType=media";
var params = {
method: "POST",
contentType: "message/rfc822",
muteHttpExceptions: true,
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer " + ScriptApp.getOAuthToken()
},
payload: draft.getRawContent()
};
for (var i = 0; i < count; i++) {
UrlFetchApp.fetch(gmailAPI, params);
}
return "Drafts Created";
} catch (f) {
return "Error: " + f.toString();
}
}