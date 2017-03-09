A Custom Google Spreadsheet Function for Tracking Pageviews

GOOGLEANALYTICS is a custom Google Spreadsheet function that tracks Spreadsheet views with the help of Google Apps Script. It includes the JSDoc @customfunction tag and thus the function will autocomplete when begin typing in a spreadsheet cell.

function GOOGLEANALYTICS ( gaaccount , spreadsheet , sheetname ) { var cache_buster = Math . round ( Date . now ( ) / 1000 ) . toString ( ) ; var client_id = Utilities . getUuid ( ) ; var event_category = encodeURIComponent ( "Google Spreadsheets" ) ; var event_action = encodeURIComponent ( spreadsheet || "Spreadsheet" ) ; var event_label = encodeURIComponent ( sheetname || "Sheet" ) ; var imageURL = [ "https://ssl.google-analytics.com/collect?v=1&t=event" , "&tid=" + gaaccount , "&cid=" + client_id , "&z=" + cache_buster , "&ec=" + event_category , "&ea=" + event_action , "&el=" + event_label ] . join ( "" ) ; return imageURL ; }