Call JavaScript Function by String Name

Published in: JavaScript

You can use eval() method to invoke a JavaScript function whose name is stored in a string variable but there’s a better method that doesn’t require eval.

Let’s say we have a function helloWorld(e) that takes variable and prints it.

function helloWorld ( e ) { e = e || "Anonymous" ; console . log ( "Hello " + e ) ; return ; }

We declare a variable that has the function name and another variable that stores the arguments.

var fnName = "helloWorld" ; var params = "ctrlq.org" window [ fnName ] ( params ) ;

This can be useful for invoking Google Apps Script functions as well. However, since it is server-side code and not a web browser environment, we use this to refer to the object that contains it.