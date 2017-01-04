Convert Google Sheet to Excel XLSX Spreadsheet

The previous example shows how to convert Google Sheets to XLS format using the Google Drive API. The response file resource includes exportLinks URLs for the various export formats for Google Spreadsheets. For instance, the Microsoft Excel version of the Google Sheet can be retrieved via this link:

file['exportLinks']['application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet']

You need to enabled Advanced Drive API in your Google Developers Console project to know the Export URL of a Google Drive file but there’s a way to get the Excel version using the DriveApp service as well.

The getGoogleSpreadsheetAsExcel() method will convert the current Google Spreadsheet to Excel XLSX format and then emails the file as an attachment to the specified user.