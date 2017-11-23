Autoreply to Filtered Gmail Messages with Google Scripts

Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script
This Google Script, originally published by @rboyd, scans for lengthy emails in your Gmail mailbox (messages that have more than 100 words) and sends an auto-reply requesting the sender to resend the email after editing to less than 100 words. The long email is archived (moved away from the Inbox) after the auto-reply has been sent. You can set it up as a trigger to auto-run every 15 minutes.
// Credit: https://gist.github.com/rboyd/5027691
function deleteLongEmails() {
var WORDLIMIT = 100;
// Process only new emails in inbox that have not been read and receive in the last day
var threads = GmailApp.search("to:me is:unread in:inbox newer_than:1d");
for (var i = 0; i < threads.length; i++) {
// Ignore email conversations
if (threads[i].getMessageCount() == 1) {
var msg = threads[i].getMessages()[0];
var word_count = msg.getPlainBody().split(' ').length;
if (word_count > WORDLIMIT) {
msg.reply("Your email is too long. Please resend after editing it to less than 100 words.");
GmailApp.moveThreadToArchive(threads[i]);
}
}
}
}