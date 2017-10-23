Create Trello Cards from a Google Form with Google Scripts

Trello provides you a unique email address (like xyz@boards.trello.com) for any board in you account and any email message sent to this address is added as a new card to the Trello Board. @jezhou has written a Google Scripts that redirects Google Form submissions to a Trello using this email option.

When a Google Form is submitted, the onFormSubmit() event is triggered which then forwards the Google Form data to Trello via the GmailApp service. The subject is the title of the card while the email body goes in the description field. The script may be extended to forward Google Form entries to other services like WordPress, Evernote, Pocket, Tumblr, etc. since they too allow posting via Email.