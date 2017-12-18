Check if a Date is Valid with JavaScript

Published in: JavaScript
An HTML form requires users to select the year, month and date in separate dropdown fields without using a date picker. The developer needs to ensure that the values selected by the users form a valid date. For instance, an input like 2 (Month), 30 (Date) should be rejected.
function isValidDate() {
var day = Number(document.getElementById("day").value),
month = Number(document.getElementById("month").value),
year = Number(document.getElementById("year").value);
var date = new Date();
date.setFullYear(year, month - 1, day);
// month - 1 since the month index is 0-based (0 = January)
if ( (date.getFullYear() == year) && (date.getMonth() == month + 1) && (date.getDate() == day) )
return true;
return false;
}