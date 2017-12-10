Save Paypal Email Receipts in Google Spreadsheet

When you make a purchase through PayPal, the payment company sends you an email receipt with the details of the transaction. The Google script will scan your Gmail mailbox for all Paypal receipts, extracts the details from the message body using regex and saves them in a Google Spreadsheet for quick reference. The script extracts the transaction ID, the item purchased, the shipping cost and other details.

Also see: Sell Digital Goods with Paypal and Google Drive