Indian Numbering Function for Google Sheets

If you would like to represent numbers using the Indian Numbering system (lakhs, crores) inside a Google Spreadsheet, the INR() custom function by Amit Wilson will help. Pass the number as a parameter to the INR() function and it will instantly write the number in words using the lakhs and crores system.

You’ll have to paste the code inside the Script Editor of your Google Spreadsheet. The function is written in JavaScript so it can be used in HTML / JS apps as well.