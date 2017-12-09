Indian Numbering Function for Google Sheets

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-12-09
I
Published in: JavaScript - Google Sheets

If you would like to represent numbers using the Indian Numbering system (lakhs, crores) inside a Google Spreadsheet, the INR() custom function by Amit Wilson will help. Pass the number as a parameter to the INR() function and it will instantly write the number in words using the lakhs and crores system.

Indian Rupee in Google Spreadsheets

You’ll have to paste the code inside the Script Editor of your Google Spreadsheet. The function is written in JavaScript so it can be used in HTML / JS apps as well.

function INR(input) {

  var a, b, c, d, e, output, outputA, outputB, outputC, outputD, outputE;

  var ones = ['', 'one', 'two', 'three', 'four', 'five', 'six', 'seven', 'eight', 'nine'];

  if (input === 0) { // Zero

    output = "Rupees zero";

  } else if (input == 1) { // One

    output = "Rupee one only";

  } else { // More than one

    // Tens
    a = input % 100;
    outputA = oneToHundred_(a);

    // Hundreds
    b = Math.floor((input % 1000) / 100);
    if (b > 0 && b < 10) {
      outputB = ones[b];
    }

    // Thousands
    c = (Math.floor(input / 1000)) % 100;
    outputC = oneToHundred_(c);

    // Lakh
    d = (Math.floor(input / 100000)) % 100;
    outputD = oneToHundred_(d);

    // Crore
    e = (Math.floor(input / 10000000)) % 100;
    outputE = oneToHundred_(e);

    // Make string
    output = "Rupees";

    if (e > 0) {
      output = output + " " + outputE + " crore";
    }

    if (d > 0) {
      output = output + " " + outputD + " lakh";
    }

    if (c > 0) {
      output = output + " " + outputC + " thousand";
    }

    if (b > 0) {
      output = output + " " + outputB + " hundred";
    }

    if (input > 100 && a > 0) {
      output = output + " and";
    }

    if (a > 0) {
      output = output + " " + outputA;
    }

    output = output + " only";
  }

  return output;

}

function oneToHundred_(num) {

  var outNum;

  var ones = ['', 'one', 'two', 'three', 'four', 'five', 'six', 'seven', 'eight', 'nine'];

  var teens = ['ten', 'eleven', 'twelve', 'thirteen', 'fourteen', 'fifteen', 'sixteen', 'seventeen', 'eighteen', 'nineteen'];

  var tens = ['', '', 'twenty', 'thirty', 'forty', 'fifty', 'sixty', 'seventy', 'eighty', 'ninety'];

  if (num > 0 && num < 10) { // 1 to 9

    outNum = ones[num]; // ones

  } else if (num > 9 && num < 20) { // 10 to 19

    outNum = teens[(num % 10)]; // teens

  } else if (num > 19 && num < 100) { // 20 to 100

    outNum = tens[Math.floor(num / 10)]; // tens

    if (num % 10 > 0) {

      outNum = outNum + " " + ones[num % 10]; // tens + ones

    }

  }

  return outNum;

}
Published in: JavaScript - Google Sheets

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch