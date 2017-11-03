Caret (Arrow) Symbol in CSS

C^ret is an online tool that helps you create a caret (or an arrow symbol) in pure CSS. The caret can be pointing in any direction, the border width, the color can be changed and the code is generated as you move the slider.

Here’s a snippet for a downward pointing arrow. For more, see lugolabs.com/caret.

<div class="caret"></div>
<style>
.caret {
  position: relative;
}

.caret:before {
  content: '';
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  border-top: 30px solid #ff0000;
  border-left: 30px solid transparent;
  border-right: 30px solid transparent;
}

.caret:after {
  content: '';
  position: absolute;
  left: 1px;
  top: 0;
  border-top: 29px solid #eeeeee;
  border-left: 29px solid transparent;
  border-right: 29px solid transparent;
}
</style>
