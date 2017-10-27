Insert Inline Image in a Google Document

Published in: Google Apps Script
The Apps Script snippet will insert an image at the current cursor position of the Google Document. You can either specify a web image (url starting with http), or if the image file is in your Google Drive, you can specify the full file URL (right-click a file in Drive and choose Get Link).
function insertImage() {
// Insert a web image
var image = "http://img.labnol.org/logo.png";
var blob = UrlFetchApp.fetch(image).getBlob();
// Insert an image from Google Drive
var image = "https://drive.google.com/open?id=xyz";
var fileID = image.match(/[\w\_\-]{25,}/).toString();
var blob = DriveApp.getFileById(fileID).getBlob();
var doc = DocumentApp.getActiveDocument();
var cursor = doc.getCursor();
if (cursor) {
cursor.insertInlineImage(blob);
} else {
doc.getBody().insertImage(0, image);
}
}