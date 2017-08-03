Twitter Bot for Auto-Favoriting and Retweeting Tweets

Published in: Google Apps Script - Twitter
The Twitter bot, written with Google Apps Script, will auto-favorite and retweet tweets every few minutes. Do include the Twitter API library in your Google Scripts project as discussed in the previous tutorial on creating Twitter bots.
// Written by Amit Agarwal @labnol on 31/07/2015
// Fill the Twitter Keys and then choose Run -> Start Bot
TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY = "123";
TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET = "123";
TWITTER_ACCESS_TOKEN = "123";
TWITTER_ACCESS_SECRET = "123";
TWITTER_SEARCH_PHRASE = "filter:links labnol.org";
function Start_Bot() {
var props = PropertiesService.getScriptProperties();
props.setProperties({
TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY: TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY,
TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET: TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET,
TWITTER_ACCESS_TOKEN: TWITTER_ACCESS_TOKEN,
TWITTER_ACCESS_SECRET: TWITTER_ACCESS_SECRET,
SINCE_TWITTER_ID: 0
});
var twit = new Twitter.OAuth(props);
// Test Twitter authorization
if (!twit.favorite("628053456071192576")) {
throw new Error("Please check your Twitter access tokens");
return;
}
ScriptApp.newTrigger("labnol_twitterBot")
.timeBased()
.everyMinutes(10)
.create();
}
function labnol_twitterBot() {
try {
var props = PropertiesService.getScriptProperties(),
twit = new Twitter.OAuth(props);
if (twit.hasAccess()) {
var tweets = twit.fetchTweets(
TWITTER_SEARCH_PHRASE, function(tweet) {
// Skip tweets that contain sensitive content
if (!tweet.possibly_sensitive) {
return tweet.id_str;
}
}, {
multi: true,
lang: "en", // Process only English tweets
count: 5, // Process 5 tweets in a batch
since_id: props.getProperty("SINCE_TWITTER_ID")
});
if (tweets) {
props.setProperty("SINCE_TWITTER_ID", tweets[0]);
for (var i = tweets.length - 1; i >= 0; i--) {
twit.retweet(tweets[i]);
twit.favorite(tweets[i]);
/* Wait between 10 seconds and 1 minute */
Utilities.sleep(Math.floor(Math.random()*50000) + 10000);
}
}
}
} catch (f) {
Logger.log("Error: " + f.toString());
}
}
// Email: amit@labnol.org
// Premium Support: http://ctrlq.org