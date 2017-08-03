Twitter Bot for Auto-Favoriting and Retweeting Tweets

The Twitter bot, written with Google Apps Script, will auto-favorite and retweet tweets every few minutes. Do include the Twitter API library in your Google Scripts project as discussed in the previous tutorial on creating Twitter bots.

TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY = "123" ; TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET = "123" ; TWITTER_ACCESS_TOKEN = "123" ; TWITTER_ACCESS_SECRET = "123" ; TWITTER_SEARCH_PHRASE = "filter:links labnol.org" ; function Start_Bot ( ) { var props = PropertiesService . getScriptProperties ( ) ; props . setProperties ( { TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY : TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY , TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET : TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET , TWITTER_ACCESS_TOKEN : TWITTER_ACCESS_TOKEN , TWITTER_ACCESS_SECRET : TWITTER_ACCESS_SECRET , SINCE_TWITTER_ID : 0 } ) ; var twit = new Twitter . OAuth ( props ) ; if ( ! twit . favorite ( "628053456071192576" ) ) { throw new Error ( "Please check your Twitter access tokens" ) ; return ; } ScriptApp . newTrigger ( "labnol_twitterBot" ) . timeBased ( ) . everyMinutes ( 10 ) . create ( ) ; } function labnol_twitterBot ( ) { try { var props = PropertiesService . getScriptProperties ( ) , twit = new Twitter . OAuth ( props ) ; if ( twit . hasAccess ( ) ) { var tweets = twit . fetchTweets ( TWITTER_SEARCH_PHRASE , function ( tweet ) { if ( ! tweet . possibly_sensitive ) { return tweet . id_str ; } } , { multi : true , lang : "en" , count : 5 , since_id : props . getProperty ( "SINCE_TWITTER_ID" ) } ) ; if ( tweets ) { props . setProperty ( "SINCE_TWITTER_ID" , tweets [ 0 ] ) ; for ( var i = tweets . length - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i -- ) { twit . retweet ( tweets [ i ] ) ; twit . favorite ( tweets [ i ] ) ; Utilities . sleep ( Math . floor ( Math . random ( ) * 50000 ) + 10000 ) ; } } } } catch ( f ) { Logger . log ( "Error: " + f . toString ( ) ) ; } }