Twitter Bot for Auto-Favoriting and Retweeting Tweets

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-08-03
Published in: Google Apps Script - Twitter

The Twitter bot, written with Google Apps Script, will auto-favorite and retweet tweets every few minutes. Do include the Twitter API library in your Google Scripts project as discussed in the previous tutorial on creating Twitter bots.

// Written by Amit Agarwal @labnol on 31/07/2015

// Fill the Twitter Keys and then choose Run -> Start Bot

TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY    = "123";
TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET = "123";
TWITTER_ACCESS_TOKEN    = "123";
TWITTER_ACCESS_SECRET   = "123";
TWITTER_SEARCH_PHRASE   = "filter:links labnol.org";

function Start_Bot() {

  var props = PropertiesService.getScriptProperties();

  props.setProperties({
    TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY: TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY,
    TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET: TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET,
    TWITTER_ACCESS_TOKEN: TWITTER_ACCESS_TOKEN,
    TWITTER_ACCESS_SECRET: TWITTER_ACCESS_SECRET,
    SINCE_TWITTER_ID: 0
  });

  var twit = new Twitter.OAuth(props);

  // Test Twitter authorization

  if (!twit.favorite("628053456071192576")) {
    throw new Error("Please check your Twitter access tokens");
    return;
  }

  ScriptApp.newTrigger("labnol_twitterBot")
  .timeBased()
  .everyMinutes(10)
  .create();

}

function labnol_twitterBot() {

  try {

    var props = PropertiesService.getScriptProperties(),
        twit = new Twitter.OAuth(props);

    if (twit.hasAccess()) {

      var tweets = twit.fetchTweets(
        TWITTER_SEARCH_PHRASE, function(tweet) {
          // Skip tweets that contain sensitive content
          if (!tweet.possibly_sensitive) {
            return tweet.id_str;
          }
        }, {
          multi: true,
          lang: "en", // Process only English tweets
          count: 5,   // Process 5 tweets in a batch
          since_id: props.getProperty("SINCE_TWITTER_ID")
        });

      if (tweets) {

        props.setProperty("SINCE_TWITTER_ID", tweets[0]);

        for (var i = tweets.length - 1; i >= 0; i--) {

          twit.retweet(tweets[i]);
          twit.favorite(tweets[i]);

          /* Wait between 10 seconds and 1 minute */
          Utilities.sleep(Math.floor(Math.random()*50000) + 10000);

        }
      }
    }

  } catch (f) {
    Logger.log("Error: " + f.toString());
  }

}

// Email: amit@labnol.org
// Premium Support: http://ctrlq.org
