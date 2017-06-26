Export Formulas and Notes from a Google Spreadsheet

Dan Thareja has written a Google Script that will let you export all the formulas, cell values and notes from a Google Spreadsheet as a JSON file. You can also pull the Google formulas in another web app or Google Apps script using a GET Request. It should come handy when you are reviewing the formulas of a large sheet.

function doGet ( request ) { var json = getNotesAndFormulas ( request . parameter . id ) ; return ContentService . createTextOutput ( JSON . stringify ( cache ) ) . setMimeType ( ContentService . MimeType . JSON ) ; } function getNotesAndFormulas ( spreadsheetId ) { return SpreadsheetApp . openById ( spreadsheetId ) . getSheets ( ) . reduce ( function ( cache , sheet ) { var sheetData = cache [ sheet . getName ( ) ] = { } ; var range = sheet . getDataRange ( ) ; sheetData . range = range . getA1Notation ( ) ; sheetData . notes = range . getNotes ( ) ; sheetData . formulas = range . getFormulas ( ) ; return cache ; } , { spreadsheetId : spreadsheetId } ) ; }