Export Formulas and Notes from a Google Spreadsheet

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Sheets
Dan Thareja has written a Google Script that will let you export all the formulas, cell values and notes from a Google Spreadsheet as a JSON file. You can also pull the Google formulas in another web app or Google Apps script using a GET Request. It should come handy when you are reviewing the formulas of a large sheet.
// Credit: github.com/danthareja
function doGet(request) {
// ID of Google Spreadsheet
var json = getNotesAndFormulas(request.parameter.id);
return ContentService.createTextOutput(JSON.stringify(cache))
.setMimeType(ContentService.MimeType.JSON);
}
function getNotesAndFormulas(spreadsheetId) {
return SpreadsheetApp
.openById(spreadsheetId)
.getSheets()
.reduce(function(cache, sheet) {
var sheetData = cache[sheet.getName()] = {};
var range = sheet.getDataRange();
sheetData.range = range.getA1Notation();
sheetData.notes = range.getNotes();
sheetData.formulas = range.getFormulas();
return cache;
}, { spreadsheetId: spreadsheetId });
}