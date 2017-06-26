Export Formulas and Notes from a Google Spreadsheet

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-06-26
E
Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Sheets

Dan Thareja has written a Google Script that will let you export all the formulas, cell values and notes from a Google Spreadsheet as a JSON file. You can also pull the Google formulas in another web app or Google Apps script using a GET Request. It should come handy when you are reviewing the formulas of a large sheet.

// Credit: github.com/danthareja

function doGet(request) {

  // ID of Google Spreadsheet
  var json = getNotesAndFormulas(request.parameter.id);

  return ContentService.createTextOutput(JSON.stringify(cache))
  .setMimeType(ContentService.MimeType.JSON);
}

function getNotesAndFormulas(spreadsheetId) {
  return SpreadsheetApp
  .openById(spreadsheetId)
  .getSheets()
  .reduce(function(cache, sheet) {

    var sheetData = cache[sheet.getName()] = {};
    var range = sheet.getDataRange();

    sheetData.range = range.getA1Notation();
    sheetData.notes = range.getNotes();
    sheetData.formulas = range.getFormulas();

    return cache;
  }, { spreadsheetId: spreadsheetId });
}
Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Sheets

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch