Archive Old Email Messages in Gmail Automatically

The Google Script will archive all email threads in a specific Gmail label that have been inactive for more than a week. It takes the date of the last message in a thread and if it is older than a week, the thread is archived. The current labels is removed as well.

function ArchiveOldEmails ( gmailLabelName ) { var gmailLabel = GmailApp . getUserLabelByName ( gmailLabelName ) ; var ONE_WEEK = 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 * 1000 ; var threads = label . getThreads ( ) ; var now = new Date ( ) ; for ( var j = 0 ; j < threads . length ; j ++ ) { if ( now - threads [ j ] . getLastMessageDate ( ) > ONE_WEEK ) { threads [ j ] . moveToArchive ( ) . removeLabel ( gmailLabel ) ; } } }