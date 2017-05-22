Save Gmail Messages as Google Documents

Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script - Google Docs
The Google Script will save any Gmail message (or thread) in your Google Drive as a native Google Document with proper formatting. Unlike the Save Gmail as PDF script that downloads the email threads as PDF files in your Google Drive, this Google Script create a Google Docs file for your Gmail message and these do not count against the storage quota.
function saveGmail(msgID) {
// Based on Drive Scoop
// Available at https://github.com/google/gfw-deployments
var message = GmailApp.getMessageById(msgID);
// Grab the message's headers.
var from = message.getFrom();
var subject = message.getSubject();
var to = message.getTo();
var cc = message.getCc();
var date = message.getDate();
var body = message.getBody();
// Begin creating a doc.
var document = DocumentApp.create(subject);
var document_title = document.appendParagraph(subject);
document_title.setHeading(DocumentApp.ParagraphHeading.HEADING1);
var style = {};
style[DocumentApp.Attribute.HORIZONTAL_ALIGNMENT] = (DocumentApp.HorizontalAlignment.CENTER);
document_title.setAttributes(style);
var headers_heading = (document.appendParagraph("Gmail Message Headers"));
headers_heading.setHeading(DocumentApp.ParagraphHeading.HEADING2);
AddGmailHeaderToDoc(document, "From", from);
AddGmailHeaderToDoc(document, "To", to);
AddGmailHeaderToDoc(document, "Cc", cc);
AddGmailHeaderToDoc(document, "Date", date);
AddGmailHeaderToDoc(document, "Subject", subject);
var body_heading = (
document.appendParagraph("Body (without Markup)"));
body_heading.setHeading(DocumentApp.ParagraphHeading.HEADING2);
var sanitized_body = body.replace(/<\/div>/, "\r\r");
sanitized_body = sanitized_body.replace(/<br.*?>/g, "\r");
sanitized_body = sanitized_body.replace(/<\/p>/g, "\r\r");
sanitized_body = sanitized_body.replace(/<.*?>/g, "");
sanitized_body = sanitized_body.replace(/'/g, "'");
sanitized_body = sanitized_body.replace(/"/g, '"');
sanitized_body = sanitized_body.replace(/&/g, "&");
sanitized_body = sanitized_body.replace(/\r\r\r/g, "\r\r");
var paragraph = document.appendParagraph(sanitized_body);
document.saveAndClose();
return document.getUrl();
}
function AddGmailHeaderToDoc(document, header_name, header_value) {
if (header_value === "") return;
var paragraph = document.appendParagraph("");
paragraph.setIndentStart(72.0);
paragraph.setIndentFirstLine(36.0);
paragraph.setSpacingBefore(0.0);
paragraph.setSpacingAfter(0.0);
var name = paragraph.appendText(header_name + ": ");
name.setBold(false);
var value = paragraph.appendText(header_value);
value.setBold(true);
}