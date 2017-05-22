Save Gmail Messages as Google Documents

The Google Script will save any Gmail message (or thread) in your Google Drive as a native Google Document with proper formatting. Unlike the Save Gmail as PDF script that downloads the email threads as PDF files in your Google Drive, this Google Script create a Google Docs file for your Gmail message and these do not count against the storage quota.

function saveGmail ( msgID ) { var message = GmailApp . getMessageById ( msgID ) ; var from = message . getFrom ( ) ; var subject = message . getSubject ( ) ; var to = message . getTo ( ) ; var cc = message . getCc ( ) ; var date = message . getDate ( ) ; var body = message . getBody ( ) ; var document = DocumentApp . create ( subject ) ; var document_title = document . appendParagraph ( subject ) ; document_title . setHeading ( DocumentApp . ParagraphHeading . HEADING1 ) ; var style = { } ; style [ DocumentApp . Attribute . HORIZONTAL_ALIGNMENT ] = ( DocumentApp . HorizontalAlignment . CENTER ) ; document_title . setAttributes ( style ) ; var headers_heading = ( document . appendParagraph ( "Gmail Message Headers" ) ) ; headers_heading . setHeading ( DocumentApp . ParagraphHeading . HEADING2 ) ; AddGmailHeaderToDoc ( document , "From" , from ) ; AddGmailHeaderToDoc ( document , "To" , to ) ; AddGmailHeaderToDoc ( document , "Cc" , cc ) ; AddGmailHeaderToDoc ( document , "Date" , date ) ; AddGmailHeaderToDoc ( document , "Subject" , subject ) ; var body_heading = ( document . appendParagraph ( "Body (without Markup)" ) ) ; body_heading . setHeading ( DocumentApp . ParagraphHeading . HEADING2 ) ; var sanitized_body = body . replace ( /<\/div>/ , "\r\r" ) ; sanitized_body = sanitized_body . replace ( /<br.*?>/g , "\r" ) ; sanitized_body = sanitized_body . replace ( /<\/p>/g , "\r\r" ) ; sanitized_body = sanitized_body . replace ( /<.*?>/g , "" ) ; sanitized_body = sanitized_body . replace ( /'/g , "'" ) ; sanitized_body = sanitized_body . replace ( /"/g , '"' ) ; sanitized_body = sanitized_body . replace ( /&/g , "&" ) ; sanitized_body = sanitized_body . replace ( /\r\r\r/g , "\r\r" ) ; var paragraph = document . appendParagraph ( sanitized_body ) ; document . saveAndClose ( ) ; return document . getUrl ( ) ; } function AddGmailHeaderToDoc ( document , header_name , header_value ) { if ( header_value === "" ) return ; var paragraph = document . appendParagraph ( "" ) ; paragraph . setIndentStart ( 72.0 ) ; paragraph . setIndentFirstLine ( 36.0 ) ; paragraph . setSpacingBefore ( 0.0 ) ; paragraph . setSpacingAfter ( 0.0 ) ; var name = paragraph . appendText ( header_name + ": " ) ; name . setBold ( false ) ; var value = paragraph . appendText ( header_value ) ; value . setBold ( true ) ; }