Save Google Sheet as JSON

The ExportSheetAsJSON method will convert the active sheet of a Google Spreadsheet to a JSON file and saves the file to your Google Drive. The header (first row) are used as item attributes in the JSON document.

function exportSheetAsJSON ( ) { var sheet = SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSheet ( ) ; var rows = sheet . getDataRange ( ) ; var numRows = rows . getNumRows ( ) ; var numCols = rows . getNumColumns ( ) ; var values = rows . getValues ( ) ; var output = "" ; output += "{\"" + sheet . getName ( ) + "\" : {

" ; var header = values [ 0 ] ; for ( var i = 1 ; i < numRows ; i ++ ) { if ( i > 1 ) output += " ,

" ; var row = values [ i ] ; output += "\"" + row [ 0 ] + "\" : {" ; for ( var a = 1 ; a < numCols ; a ++ ) { if ( a > 1 ) output += " , " ; output += "\"" + header [ a ] + "\" : \"" + row [ a ] + "\"" ; } output += "}" ; } output += "

}}" ; Logger . log ( output ) ; DriveApp . createFile ( sheet . getName ( ) + ".json" , output , MimeType . PLAIN_TEXT ) ; } ;