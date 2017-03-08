Save Google Sheet as JSON

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Sheets
The
ExportSheetAsJSON method will convert the active sheet of a Google Spreadsheet to a JSON file and saves the file to your Google Drive. The header (first row) are used as item attributes in the JSON document.
/* From https://gist.github.com/IronistM/8be09ebd4c5a4a58c63b */
function exportSheetAsJSON() {
var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
var rows = sheet.getDataRange();
var numRows = rows.getNumRows();
var numCols = rows.getNumColumns();
var values = rows.getValues();
var output = "";
output += "{\""+sheet.getName()+"\" : {\n";
var header = values[0];
for (var i = 1; i < numRows; i++) {
if (i > 1) output += " , \n";
var row = values[i];
output += "\""+row[0]+"\" : {";
for (var a = 1;a<numCols;a++){
if (a > 1) output += " , ";
output += "\""+header[a]+"\" : \""+row[a]+"\"";
}
output += "}";
//Logger.log(row);
}
output += "\n}}";
Logger.log(output);
DriveApp.createFile(sheet.getName()+".json", output, MimeType.PLAIN_TEXT);
};