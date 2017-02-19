Export your Fitbit Data in a Google Spreadsheet

The Google Script will download your Fitbit data via the Fitbit API and insert it into a Google spreadsheet. The first row of the spreadsheet will be a header row containing data element names like steps walked, body fat, calories burned, etc. Subsequent rows will contain data, one day per row.

This is a Google Spreadsheet bound script so you need to create a sheet first and put this code inside the Script editor. Fitbit uses metric units (weight, distance) so you may wish to convert them as per your locale.