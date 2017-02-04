Send Email Messages from Gmail to Slack with Google Scripts

Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script
You can easily publish important email messages coming into your Gmail to a Slack channel using Google Apps Script. Your Slack channel has a Webhook URL and you can send a POST HTTP request to this URL with the email message in JSON format as the payload parameter.
You can archive the message, or apply a specific Gmail label, to prevent duplicate posts in Slack for the same message. Credit: @matsuyoro
var postUrl = "https://hooks.slack.com/services/xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx";
var postChannel = "#labnol";
function postGmailToSlack() {
var threads = GmailApp.getInboxThreads();
for(var m in threads) {
sendHttpPost(threads[m].getFirstMessageSubject() + " link:" + threads[m].getPermalink(), "GMAIL");
}
}
function sendHttpPost(message, username)
{
var jsonData =
{
"channel" : postChannel,
"username" : username,
"text" : message
};
var payload = JSON.stringify(jsonData);
var options =
{
"method" : "post",
"contentType" : "application/json",
"payload" : payload
};
UrlFetchApp.fetch(postUrl, options);
}