Edit your Response URL in Google Spreadsheets

When a user submits a Google Form, the entry is saved as a new row in the Google Spreadsheet that is collecting the responses. The Timestamp column in the spreadsheet can help you get the Edit Response URL for any entry in the form:

function getResponseURL ( when ) { var form_id = SpreadsheetApp . getActive ( ) . getFormUrl ( ) . match ( /[\_\-\w]{25,}/ ) ; var form = FormApp . openById ( form_id [ 0 ] ) ; var response = form . getResponses ( new Date ( when ) ) [ 0 ] ; return response . getEditResponseUrl ( ) }

