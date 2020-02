Merge Multiple Google Spreadsheets into One

Google Spreadsheets include an import features to help you copy subsheets from another spreadsheet into the currently open sheet. If you however need to merge multiple sheets, Google Scripts can help. Put them all in one folder and run a script that will create a master sheet will all the sheets pulled from other sheets.

function mergeSheets ( ) { var myFolder = DriveApp . getFoldersByName ( SOURCE ) . next ( ) ; var spreadSheets = myFolder . getFilesByType ( "application/vnd.google-apps.spreadsheet" ) ; var newSpreadSheet = SpreadsheetApp . create ( "Merged Sheets" ) ; while ( spreadSheets . hasNext ( ) ) { var sheet = spreadSheets . next ( ) ; var spreadSheet = SpreadsheetApp . openById ( sheet . getId ( ) ) ; for ( var y in spreadSheet . getSheets ( ) ) { spreadSheet . getSheets ( ) [ y ] . copyTo ( newSpreadSheet ) ; } } }