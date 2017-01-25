Save Google PageSpeed Score in Google Sheet

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-01-25
S
Published in: Google Apps Script

The Google PageSpeed score helps you understand how fast your website will load on a desktop or mobile phone. It has other critical information like the file size, number of external resources requested and the number of hosts your site needs to connect. You can log all this insights data in a Google Spreadsheet automatically using a time-based trigger and visualize your site’s performance over time.

/* Source: http://qiita.com/takoratta/items/9b8d33970d07125e4f96 */
function pageSpeed(url) {

  url = url || 'http://ctrlq.org/';

  var APIkey   = 'XYZ';     // Get the API key from Google Dev Console
  var strategy = 'desktop'; // 'desktop' or 'mobile'

  var api = 'https://www.googleapis.com/pagespeedonline/v1/runPagespeed?url='
                + url + '&key=' + APIkey +  '&strategy=' + strategy;

  var response = UrlFetchApp.fetch(api, {muteHttpExceptions: true });

  var parsedResult = JSON.parse(response.getContentText());
  var pageSpeedResults = {};

  pageSpeedResults['score'] = parsedResult.score;

  var pageStats = ['numberResources', 'numberHosts', 'totalRequestBytes',
                   'numberStaticResources', 'htmlResponseBytes', 'cssResponseBytes',
                   'imageResponseBytes', 'javascriptResponseBytes',
                   'otherResponseBytes', 'flashResponseBytes','textResponseBytes',
                   'numberJsResources', 'numberCssResources'];

  for (var i=0; i < pageStats.length; i++) {
    pageSpeedResults[pageStats[i]] = parsedResult.pageStats[pageStats[i]];
  }

  return(pageSpeedResults);

}
Published in: Google Apps Script

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch