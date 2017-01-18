Convert HTML to PDF with Apps Script

Published in: Google Apps Script - PDF
With Google Script, you can convert any HTML content into a PDF file with a few lines of code. The PDF file can be saved to Google Drive or you can email the file as an attachment using the GmailApp service.
function htmlToPDF() {
var html = "<h1>Hello world</h1>"
+ "<p>The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog";
var blob = Utilities.newBlob(html, "text/html", "text.html");
var pdf = blob.getAs("application/pdf");
DriveApp.createFile(pdf).setName("text.pdf");
MailApp.sendEmail("email@labnol.org", "PDF File", "",
{htmlBody: html, attachments: pdf});
}