Convert HTML to PDF with Apps Script

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-01-18
C
Published in: Google Apps Script - PDF

With Google Script, you can convert any HTML content into a PDF file with a few lines of code. The PDF file can be saved to Google Drive or you can email the file as an attachment using the GmailApp service.

function htmlToPDF() {

  var html = "<h1>Hello world</h1>"
           + "<p>The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog";

  var blob = Utilities.newBlob(html, "text/html", "text.html");
  var pdf = blob.getAs("application/pdf");

  DriveApp.createFile(pdf).setName("text.pdf");

  MailApp.sendEmail("email@labnol.org", "PDF File", "",
     {htmlBody: html, attachments: pdf});

}
