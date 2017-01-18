Convert HTML to PDF with Apps Script

With Google Script, you can convert any HTML content into a PDF file with a few lines of code. The PDF file can be saved to Google Drive or you can email the file as an attachment using the GmailApp service.

function htmlToPDF ( ) { var html = "<h1>Hello world</h1>" + "<p>The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog" ; var blob = Utilities . newBlob ( html , "text/html" , "text.html" ) ; var pdf = blob . getAs ( "application/pdf" ) ; DriveApp . createFile ( pdf ) . setName ( "text.pdf" ) ; MailApp . sendEmail ( "email@labnol.org" , "PDF File" , "" , { htmlBody : html , attachments : pdf } ) ; }