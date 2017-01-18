Save Gmail Files to Google Drive

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive
The Google Script will save file attachments from Gmail threads marked with a particular label to a specific folder in Google Drive. It takes the last email message in a thread and saves the first attachment to Drive. Credit: S. Dolidze
Also see: Save Gmail Attachments to Google Drive
function main() {
var label = "Clients/New York/Design";
var folder = "design-assets";
folder = DriveApp.createFolder(folder);
GmailApp
.getUserLabelByName(label)
.getThreads()
.map(lastMessage)
.map(extractAttachment)
.forEach(saveFile(folder));
}
function lastMessage(thread) {
return thread.getMessages().pop();
}
function extractAttachment(message) {
var blob = message.getAttachments()[0].copyBlob();
var filename = message.getFrom() + "." + extension(blob.getName());
blob.setName(filename);
return blob;
}
function extension(filename) {
return filename.split(".").pop();
}
function saveFile(folder) {
return function(blob) {
folder.createFile(blob);
Logger.log("Saved file " + blob.getName());
};
}