Save Gmail Files to Google Drive

Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-01-18
Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive

The Google Script will save file attachments from Gmail threads marked with a particular label to a specific folder in Google Drive. It takes the last email message in a thread and saves the first attachment to Drive. Credit: S. Dolidze

function main() {

  var label = "Clients/New York/Design";
  var folder = "design-assets";

  folder = DriveApp.createFolder(folder);

  GmailApp
  .getUserLabelByName(label)
  .getThreads()
  .map(lastMessage)
  .map(extractAttachment)
  .forEach(saveFile(folder));

}

function lastMessage(thread) {
  return thread.getMessages().pop();
}

function extractAttachment(message) {
  var blob = message.getAttachments()[0].copyBlob();
  var filename = message.getFrom() + "." + extension(blob.getName());
  blob.setName(filename);
  return blob;
}

function extension(filename) {
  return filename.split(".").pop();
}

function saveFile(folder) {
  return function(blob) {
    folder.createFile(blob);
    Logger.log("Saved file " + blob.getName());
  };
}
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

