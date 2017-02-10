Google URL Shortener with Google Scripts

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-02-10
G
Published in: Google Apps Script

You can use Google Apps Script with the Google URL Shortener API to convert any long URL into a short one served through the goo.gl domain. Make sure you replace key with your own key from the Google Console dashboard. You can also bit.ly to shorten URLs.

function shortenURL(longUrl) {

  var key = "YOUR_KEY";
  var serviceUrl="https://www.googleapis.com/urlshortener/v1/url?key="+key;

  var options={
    muteHttpExceptions:true,
    method:"post",
    contentType: "application/json",
    payload : JSON.stringify({'longUrl': longUrl })
  };

  var response=UrlFetchApp.fetch(serviceUrl, options);

  if(response.getResponseCode() == 200) {
    var content = JSON.parse(response.getContentText());
    if ( (content != null) && (content["id"] != null) )
      return content["id"];
  }

  return longUrl;
}

The other easier alternative for creating short URLs with the Google URL shortener API doesn’t require you to create a key as it passes the OAuth 2.0 access token for the current user in the header.

function shortenUrl(longURL){

  var url = "https://www.googleapis.com/urlshortener/v1/url"

  var payload = {"longUrl":longURL};

  var parameters = {
          method : 'post',
          headers : {'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + ScriptApp.getOAuthToken()},
          payload:JSON.stringify(payload),
          contentType:'application/json',
          muteHttpExceptions:true
  };

  var response = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, parameters);

  Logger.log(response);

}
Published in: Google Apps Script

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch