Google URL Shortener with Google Scripts

Published in: Google Apps Script

You can use Google Apps Script with the Google URL Shortener API to convert any long URL into a short one served through the goo.gl domain. Make sure you replace key with your own key from the Google Console dashboard. You can also bit.ly to shorten URLs.

function shortenURL ( longUrl ) { var key = "YOUR_KEY" ; var serviceUrl = "https://www.googleapis.com/urlshortener/v1/url?key=" + key ; var options = { muteHttpExceptions : true , method : "post" , contentType : "application/json" , payload : JSON . stringify ( { 'longUrl' : longUrl } ) } ; var response = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( serviceUrl , options ) ; if ( response . getResponseCode ( ) == 200 ) { var content = JSON . parse ( response . getContentText ( ) ) ; if ( ( content != null ) && ( content [ "id" ] != null ) ) return content [ "id" ] ; } return longUrl ; }

The other easier alternative for creating short URLs with the Google URL shortener API doesn’t require you to create a key as it passes the OAuth 2.0 access token for the current user in the header.