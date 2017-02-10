Google URL Shortener with Google Scripts

Published in: Google Apps Script
You can use Google Apps Script with the Google URL Shortener API to convert any long URL into a short one served through the goo.gl domain. Make sure you replace key with your own key from the Google Console dashboard. You can also bit.ly to shorten URLs.
function shortenURL(longUrl) {
var key = "YOUR_KEY";
var serviceUrl="https://www.googleapis.com/urlshortener/v1/url?key="+key;
var options={
muteHttpExceptions:true,
method:"post",
contentType: "application/json",
payload : JSON.stringify({'longUrl': longUrl })
};
var response=UrlFetchApp.fetch(serviceUrl, options);
if(response.getResponseCode() == 200) {
var content = JSON.parse(response.getContentText());
if ( (content != null) && (content["id"] != null) )
return content["id"];
}
return longUrl;
}
The other easier alternative for creating short URLs with the Google URL shortener API doesn’t require you to create a key as it passes the OAuth 2.0 access token for the current user in the header.
function shortenUrl(longURL){
var url = "https://www.googleapis.com/urlshortener/v1/url"
var payload = {"longUrl":longURL};
var parameters = {
method : 'post',
headers : {'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + ScriptApp.getOAuthToken()},
payload:JSON.stringify(payload),
contentType:'application/json',
muteHttpExceptions:true
};
var response = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, parameters);
Logger.log(response);
}