GET and POST Requests in Google Apps Script

Published in: Google Apps Script

With Google Apps Script, you can easily create a Web App that serves HTML, JSON, XML or plain text output using the HTML service. When published as an app, the script gets a public URL that can be called using either GET or POST requests with parameters.

When publishing the script as a web app, make sure to allow anonymous access and execute the script as yourself. If you edit the script, always update the version and deploy the latest version.

Here is a basic Google Script that calls the app using the URL Fetch service and returns the parameters as JSON string.