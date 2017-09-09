GET and POST Requests in Google Apps Script

Published on 2017-09-09
Published in: Google Apps Script

With Google Apps Script, you can easily create a Web App that serves HTML, JSON, XML or plain text output using the HTML service. When published as an app, the script gets a public URL that can be called using either GET or POST requests with parameters.

When publishing the script as a web app, make sure to allow anonymous access and execute the script as yourself. If you edit the script, always update the version and deploy the latest version.

Here is a basic Google Script that calls the app using the URL Fetch service and returns the parameters as JSON string.

function doGet(e) {

  if(typeof e !== 'undefined')
    return ContentService.createTextOutput(JSON.stringify(e.parameter));

}

function doPost(e) {

  if(typeof e !== 'undefined')
    return ContentService.createTextOutput(JSON.stringify(e.parameter));

}

function testPOST() {

  var url = ScriptApp.getService().getUrl();

  var payload =
      {
        "name" : "labnol",
        "blog" : "ctrlq",
        "type" : "post",
      };

  var options =
      {
        "method"  : "POST",
        "payload" : payload,
        "followRedirects" : true,
        "muteHttpExceptions": true
      };

  var result = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, options);

  if (result.getResponseCode() == 200) {

    var params = JSON.parse(result.getContentText());

    Logger.log(params.name);
    Logger.log(params.blog);

  }

}

function testGET() {

  var queryString = "?name=labnol&blog=ctrlq&type=get";

  var url = ScriptApp.getService().getUrl() + queryString;

  var options =
      {
        "method"  : "GET",
        "followRedirects" : true,
        "muteHttpExceptions": true
      };

  var result = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, options);

  if (result.getResponseCode() == 200) {

    var params = JSON.parse(result.getContentText());

    Logger.log(params.name);
    Logger.log(params.blog);

  }
}
