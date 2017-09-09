GET and POST Requests in Google Apps Script

With Google Apps Script, you can easily create a Web App that serves HTML, JSON, XML or plain text output using the HTML service. When published as an app, the script gets a public URL that can be called using either GET or POST requests with parameters.
When publishing the script as a web app, make sure to allow anonymous access and execute the script as yourself. If you edit the script, always update the version and deploy the latest version.
Here is a basic Google Script that calls the app using the URL Fetch service and returns the parameters as JSON string.
function doGet(e) {
if(typeof e !== 'undefined')
return ContentService.createTextOutput(JSON.stringify(e.parameter));
}
function doPost(e) {
if(typeof e !== 'undefined')
return ContentService.createTextOutput(JSON.stringify(e.parameter));
}
function testPOST() {
var url = ScriptApp.getService().getUrl();
var payload =
{
"name" : "labnol",
"blog" : "ctrlq",
"type" : "post",
};
var options =
{
"method" : "POST",
"payload" : payload,
"followRedirects" : true,
"muteHttpExceptions": true
};
var result = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, options);
if (result.getResponseCode() == 200) {
var params = JSON.parse(result.getContentText());
Logger.log(params.name);
Logger.log(params.blog);
}
}
function testGET() {
var queryString = "?name=labnol&blog=ctrlq&type=get";
var url = ScriptApp.getService().getUrl() + queryString;
var options =
{
"method" : "GET",
"followRedirects" : true,
"muteHttpExceptions": true
};
var result = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, options);
if (result.getResponseCode() == 200) {
var params = JSON.parse(result.getContentText());
Logger.log(params.name);
Logger.log(params.blog);
}
}