RegEx - Extract Video ID from YouTube URLs

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-06-26
R
Published in: Regular Expressions - YouTube

The regular expression will extract the video ID from any YouTube URL and it works with shortened URLs youtu.be and embed URLs that in the format youtube.com/embed.

function extractVideoID(url){
    var regExp = /^.*((youtu.be\/)|(v\/)|(\/u\/\w\/)|(embed\/)|(watch\?))\??v?=?([^#\&\?]*).*/;
    var match = url.match(regExp);
    if ( match && match[7].length == 11 ){
        return match[7];
    }else{
        alert("Could not extract video ID.");
    }
}

Another alternative that will extract the video ID as well as the playlist ID from YouTube URLS:

    var id = url.match("v=([a-zA-Z0-9\_\-]+)&?")[1];
    var list = url.match("list=([a-zA-Z0-9\-\_]+)&?");
    list = list ? list[1] : "";
Published in: Regular Expressions - YouTube

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch