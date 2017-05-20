Cleanup your Gmail Inbox with Apps Script

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-05-20
C
Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script

The Google Script will automatically archive all the messages in your Gmail inbox that are older than 2 days. You can either use a Gmail search filter to find read messages or you can compare the message date with the current date through the script and archive messages accordingly.

function cleanInbox() {

  var delayDays = 2;

  var maxDate = new Date();
  maxDate.setDate(maxDate.getDate()-delayDays);

  var threads = GmailApp.getInboxThreads();

  for (var i = 0; i < threads.length; i++) {
    if (threads[i].getLastMessageDate() function archiveInbox() {
  var threads = GmailApp.search('label:inbox is:read older_than:2d');
  for (var i = 0; i < threads.length; i++) {
    threads[i].moveToArchive();
  }
}
Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch