Cleanup your Gmail Inbox with Apps Script

The Google Script will automatically archive all the messages in your Gmail inbox that are older than 2 days. You can either use a Gmail search filter to find read messages or you can compare the message date with the current date through the script and archive messages accordingly.

function cleanInbox ( ) { var delayDays = 2 ; var maxDate = new Date ( ) ; maxDate . setDate ( maxDate . getDate ( ) - delayDays ) ; var threads = GmailApp . getInboxThreads ( ) ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < threads . length ; i ++ ) { if ( threads [ i ] . getLastMessageDate ( ) function archiveInbox ( ) { var threads = GmailApp . search ( 'label:inbox is:read older_than:2d' ) ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < threads . length ; i ++ ) { threads [ i ] . moveToArchive ( ) ; } }