Cleanup your Gmail Inbox with Apps Script

Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script
The Google Script will automatically archive all the messages in your Gmail inbox that are older than 2 days. You can either use a Gmail search filter to find read messages or you can compare the message date with the current date through the script and archive messages accordingly.
function cleanInbox() {
var delayDays = 2;
var maxDate = new Date();
maxDate.setDate(maxDate.getDate()-delayDays);
var threads = GmailApp.getInboxThreads();
for (var i = 0; i < threads.length; i++) {
if (threads[i].getLastMessageDate() function archiveInbox() {
var threads = GmailApp.search('label:inbox is:read older_than:2d');
for (var i = 0; i < threads.length; i++) {
threads[i].moveToArchive();
}
}