Write Gmail Filters with Google Apps Script

Published on 2017-05-15
Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script

The Google Script uses regular expressions to create advanced Gmail filters that works just like the native filters of Gmail but are more powerful at parsing email.

Perform case-sensitive search for Gmail

function rule0(thread, rule) {
  var msg = thread.getMessages()[0];
  var body = stripTags([msg.getSubject(), msg.getBody()].join());
  var regex = new RegExp(rule[2], "g");
  if (body.match(regex)) {
    thread.addLabel(getGmailLabel(rule[1]));
  }
}

Is the email sent to several people at once

function rule1(thread, rule) {
  var msg = thread.getMessages()[0];
  var to = [msg.getTo(), msg.getCc()].join();
  if (to.match(/@/g).length >= rule[2]) {
    thread.addLabel(getGmailLabel(rule[1]));
  }
}

Is the email extremely long (count words)

function rule3(thread, rule) {
  var msg = thread.getMessages()[0];
  var body = stripTags(msg.getBody());
  if (body.match(/\s+/g).length >= rule[2]) {
    thread.addLabel(getGmailLabel(rule[1]));
  }
}

Does the message have too many attachments?

function rule5(thread, rule) {
  var msg = thread.getMessages()[0];
  var att = msg.getAttachments();
  if (att.length > rule[2]) {
    thread.addLabel(getGmailLabel(rule[1]));
  }
}
function rule7(thread, rule) {
  var msg = thread.getMessages()[0];
  var body = msg.getBody();
  if (body.match(/\https?:\/\//g).length > rule[2]) {
    thread.addLabel(getGmailLabel(rule[1]));
  }
}

Does a message contain too many images?

function rule8(thread, rule) {
  var msg = thread.getMessages()[0];
  var body = msg.getBody();
  if ( ( body.match(/<img[^>]+>/g) || [] ).length > rule[2]) {
    thread.addLabel(getGmailLabel(rule[1]));
  }
}
