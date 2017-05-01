Set Sharing Permissions in Google Drive with Expiration Date

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-05-01
Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive

You can easily change the sharing and access permissions of any shared file or folder in Google Drive with the help of Google Apps Script.

The following Google Script sets auto-expiration dates for shared links and makes the folder /file “Private” after the expiration date.


const EXPIRY_TIME  = "2014-05-01 23:42";

function autoExpire() {

  var id, asset, i, email, users;

  // The URL of the Google Drive file or folder
  var URL = "https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=0B4fk8L6brI_ednJaa052";

  try {

    // Extract the File or Folder ID from the Drive URL
    var id = URL.match(/[-\\w]{25,}/);

    if (id) {

      asset = DriveApp.getFileById(id) ? DriveApp.getFileById(id) : DriveApp.getFolderById(id);

      if (asset) {

        // Make the folder / file Private
        asset.setSharing(DriveApp.Access.ANYONE, DriveApp.Permission.NONE);
        asset.setSharing(DriveApp.Access.ANYONE_WITH_LINK, DriveApp.Permission.NONE);

        // Remove all users who have edit permissions
        users = asset.getEditors();
        for (i in users) {
          email = users[i].getEmail();
          if (email != "") {
            asset.removeEditor(email);
          }
        }

        // Remove all users who have view permssions
        users = asset.getViewers();
        for (i in users) {
          email = users[i].getEmail();
          if (email != "") {
            asset.removeViewer(email);
          }
        }

      }
    }

  } catch (e) {

    Logger.log(e.toString());

  }
}

function Start() {

  var triggers = ScriptApp.getProjectTriggers();

  for (var i in triggers) {

    ScriptApp.deleteTrigger(triggers[i]);

  }

  var time = EXPIRY_TIME;

  // Run the auto-expiry script at this date and time

  var expireAt = new Date(time.substr(0,4),
                          time.substr(5,2)-1,
                          time.substr(8,2),
                          time.substr(11,2),
                          time.substr(14,2));

  if ( !isNaN ( expireAt.getTime() ) ) {
    ScriptApp.newTrigger("autoExpire").timeBased().at(expireAt).create();
  }

}
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

