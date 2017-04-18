Find Google Contacts with no Gmail Conversations

Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script
Your contacts list in Gmail is huge and you would like to trim it to only have email addresses with whom you have interacted at least once.
This Google Script, courtesy @crosenblub, will scan your entire address book and marks addresses with who you have never exchanged a single email conversation.
The contacts are put in a separate Google Contacts group making it easier for you to scan and clean the list.
function GetGmailContacts() {
// get all contacts
var contacts = ContactsApp.getContacts();
// assign object for contact group
var group = ContactsApp.getContactGroup('ToBeDeleted');
// loop through each contact
for (var i=0; i<contacts.length; i++) {
// get current email address
email = contacts[i].getPrimaryEmail();
// check if email is not null
if (!(email==null)) {
// check message count
count = GmailApp.search("from:" + email).length;
// if count is zero or null then add that user to Group called Blacklist
if (count == 0 || count == null) {
// add this user to the "ToBeDeleted" contact group
group.addContact(contacts[i]);
}
}
}
}