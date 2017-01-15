Change Twitter Profile Picture (Avatar) with Google Scripts

Published in: Google Apps Script - Twitter
This Google Script updates the Twitter user’s profile image or avatar. Twitter asynchronously processes the uploaded file before updating the user’s profile image URL.
function oAuthConfig() {
var oAuthConfig = UrlFetchApp.addOAuthService("twitter");
oAuthConfig.setAccessTokenUrl("http://api.twitter.com/oauth/access_token");
oAuthConfig.setRequestTokenUrl("http://api.twitter.com/oauth/request_token");
oAuthConfig.setAuthorizationUrl("http://api.twitter.com/oauth/authorize");
oAuthConfig.setConsumerKey("PUT CONSUMER KEY HERE");
oAuthConfig.setConsumerSecret("PUT CONSUMER SECRET HERE");
}
function setProfileImage() {
oAuthConfig();
// This is a picture that will be set as Twitter avatar
var picture = UrlFetchApp.fetch("https://twitter.com/image.png");
var encodedImage = Utilities.base64Encode(picture.getContent());
var options =
{
"method": "post",
"oAuthServiceName" : "twitter",
"oAuthUseToken" : "always",
"payload": { "image" : encodedImage, "skip_status": true}
};
var request = UrlFetchApp.fetch("http://api.twitter.com/1.1/account/update_profile_image.json", options);
}