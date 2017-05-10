How to Send Tweets from a Google Sheet

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-05-10
H
Published in: Google Apps Script - Twitter

It is possible to send bulk tweets from Google Spreadsheet using Google Scripts. To get started, you need to include the OAuth1 libarary in your project, create a new Twitter app on apps.twitter.com and pass the Consumer Keys and API Secret to the Google Script project.

function sendTweet(user, tweet, tweet_type) {

    var twitterService = getTwitterService_();

    // If the Google Apps user has authorized the Twitter service
    if (twitterService.hasAccess()) {

        // Remove @ from the Twitter user name, if found
        var twitterUser = user.trim().replace(/^\@/, "");

        var api = "https://api.twitter.com/1.1/";

        // Send a public @tweet or direct message (DM)
        if (tweet_type === "DM") {
            api += "direct_messages/new.json?screen_name=" + twitterUser + "&text=" + encodeString_(tweet);
        } else if (tweet_type === "TWEET") {
            tweet = "@" + twitterUser + " " + tweet;
            api = "statuses/update.json?status=" + encodeString_(tweet);
        }

        var response = twitterService.fetch(api, {
            method: "POST",
            muteHttpExceptions: true
        });
        if (response.getResponseCode() === 200) {
            Logger.log("Tweet sent");
        } else {
            Logger.log("ERROR: " + JSON.parse(response.getContentText()).errors[0].message);
        }
    }
}

// Google Script has trouble sending tweets that contain !*()'
// so we replace these variable from the status text
function encodeString_(q) {
    var str = q;
    str = str.replace(/!/g, 'Ị');
    str = str.replace(/\*/g, '×');
    str = str.replace(/\(/g, '[');
    str = str.replace(/\)/g, ']');
    str = str.replace(/'/g, '’');
    return encodeURIComponent(str);
}
Published in: Google Apps Script - Twitter

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch