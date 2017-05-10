How to Send Tweets from a Google Sheet

Published in: Google Apps Script - Twitter
It is possible to send bulk tweets from Google Spreadsheet using Google Scripts. To get started, you need to include the OAuth1 libarary in your project, create a new Twitter app on apps.twitter.com and pass the Consumer Keys and API Secret to the Google Script project.
function sendTweet(user, tweet, tweet_type) {
var twitterService = getTwitterService_();
// If the Google Apps user has authorized the Twitter service
if (twitterService.hasAccess()) {
// Remove @ from the Twitter user name, if found
var twitterUser = user.trim().replace(/^\@/, "");
var api = "https://api.twitter.com/1.1/";
// Send a public @tweet or direct message (DM)
if (tweet_type === "DM") {
api += "direct_messages/new.json?screen_name=" + twitterUser + "&text=" + encodeString_(tweet);
} else if (tweet_type === "TWEET") {
tweet = "@" + twitterUser + " " + tweet;
api = "statuses/update.json?status=" + encodeString_(tweet);
}
var response = twitterService.fetch(api, {
method: "POST",
muteHttpExceptions: true
});
if (response.getResponseCode() === 200) {
Logger.log("Tweet sent");
} else {
Logger.log("ERROR: " + JSON.parse(response.getContentText()).errors[0].message);
}
}
}
// Google Script has trouble sending tweets that contain !*()'
// so we replace these variable from the status text
function encodeString_(q) {
var str = q;
str = str.replace(/!/g, 'Ị');
str = str.replace(/\*/g, '×');
str = str.replace(/\(/g, '[');
str = str.replace(/\)/g, ']');
str = str.replace(/'/g, '’');
return encodeURIComponent(str);
}