How to Send Tweets from a Google Sheet

It is possible to send bulk tweets from Google Spreadsheet using Google Scripts. To get started, you need to include the OAuth1 libarary in your project, create a new Twitter app on apps.twitter.com and pass the Consumer Keys and API Secret to the Google Script project.

function sendTweet ( user , tweet , tweet_type ) { var twitterService = getTwitterService_ ( ) ; if ( twitterService . hasAccess ( ) ) { var twitterUser = user . trim ( ) . replace ( /^\@/ , "" ) ; var api = "https://api.twitter.com/1.1/" ; if ( tweet_type === "DM" ) { api += "direct_messages/new.json?screen_name=" + twitterUser + "&text=" + encodeString_ ( tweet ) ; } else if ( tweet_type === "TWEET" ) { tweet = "@" + twitterUser + " " + tweet ; api = "statuses/update.json?status=" + encodeString_ ( tweet ) ; } var response = twitterService . fetch ( api , { method : "POST" , muteHttpExceptions : true } ) ; if ( response . getResponseCode ( ) === 200 ) { Logger . log ( "Tweet sent" ) ; } else { Logger . log ( "ERROR: " + JSON . parse ( response . getContentText ( ) ) . errors [ 0 ] . message ) ; } } } function encodeString_ ( q ) { var str = q ; str = str . replace ( /!/g , 'Ị' ) ; str = str . replace ( /\*/g , '×' ) ; str = str . replace ( /\(/g , '[' ) ; str = str . replace ( /\)/g , ']' ) ; str = str . replace ( /'/g , '’' ) ; return encodeURIComponent ( str ) ; }