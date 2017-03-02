Create HTML Elements with JavaScript

Published on 2017-03-02
Published in: JavaScript

You can create HTML elements directly with JavaScript /jQuery and also assign data attributes, CSS style, click handlers, classes and IDs to these elements through chaining.

Here’s an example.

var fox = $("<div>")
    .css("background", "lightyellow")
    .css("padding", "15px")
    .html("What did the fox do?")
    .data("color", "brown")
    .addClass("fox")
    .attr("id", "quick")
    .click(function () {
        alert("It jumped over the lazy dog!");
        console.log($(this).data());
    })
    .append($("<hr>"))
    .append(
      $("<small>").html("click for the answer"));

$("body").append(fox);
