Create HTML Elements with JavaScript

Published in: JavaScript
You can create HTML elements directly with JavaScript /jQuery and also assign data attributes, CSS style, click handlers, classes and IDs to these elements through chaining.
Here’s an example.
var fox = $("<div>")
.css("background", "lightyellow")
.css("padding", "15px")
.html("What did the fox do?")
.data("color", "brown")
.addClass("fox")
.attr("id", "quick")
.click(function () {
alert("It jumped over the lazy dog!");
console.log($(this).data());
})
.append($("<hr>"))
.append(
$("<small>").html("click for the answer"));
$("body").append(fox);