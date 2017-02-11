Add Background Video to Webpages with CSS

Published in: CSS
The YouTube Fan Fest website is a good example of a web page that uses background video to add life to an otherwise boring page. The HTML5 video autoplays in the background in a loop. The video is however hidden when the website is viewed on a mobile device and a static background image is used instead.
Here’s the HTML code:
<body>
<video id="bgVideo" autoplay loop poster="image.png">
<!-- Video is embedded in the WEBM format -->
<source src="video.webm" type="video/webm">
</video>
</body>
The site uses CSS media queries to hide the video element on mobile devices (device width < 768 pixels).
<style type=”text/css”>
video#bgVideo {
position: absolute; // Play the video in full screen mode
top: 0px;
left: 0px;
min-width: 100%;
min-height: 100%;
z-index: -1; // Put the video behind all other elements
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
video {
display:none;
}
body{
background-image:url(“image.png”);
}
}
</style>