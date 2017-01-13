Absolute Centering a DIV with CSS Only

Use this snippet to position a div at the absolute center of your browser window, both horizontally and vertically. Replace the is-Fixed class with is-Responsive for responsive web design. The snippet was originally shared on CodePen.

<div class="Center-Container">
 <div class="Absolute-Center is-Fixed">
 </div>
</div>


<style>
/*
////////////////////////////////////////
Absolute Centering
////////////////////////////////////////
*/
.Absolute-Center {
 height: 50%; /* Set your own height: percents, ems, whatever! */
 width: 50%; /* Set your own width: percents, ems, whatever! */
 overflow: auto; /* Recommended in case content is larger than the container */
 margin: auto; /* Center the item vertically & horizontally */
 position: absolute; /* Break it out of the regular flow */
 top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; /* Set the bounds in which to center it, relative to its parent/container */
 background-color: #000;
}

/* //////////////////////////////////////// */
/* Make sure our center blocks stay in their container! */
.Center-Container { position: relative; }

/* //////////////////////////////////////// */
/* Fixed floating element within viewport */
.Absolute-Center.is-Fixed {
 position: fixed;
 z-index: 999;
}

/* //////////////////////////////////////// */
/* Min/Max Width */
.Absolute-Center.is-Responsive {
 width: 60%;
 height: 60%;
 min-width: 200px;
 max-width: 400px;
 padding: 40px;
}
</style>
