Absolute Centering a DIV with CSS Only

Published in: CSS
Use this snippet to position a div at the absolute center of your browser window, both horizontally and vertically. Replace the is-Fixed class with is-Responsive for responsive web design. The snippet was originally shared on CodePen.
<div class="Center-Container">
<div class="Absolute-Center is-Fixed">
</div>
</div>
<style>
/*
////////////////////////////////////////
Absolute Centering
////////////////////////////////////////
*/
.Absolute-Center {
height: 50%; /* Set your own height: percents, ems, whatever! */
width: 50%; /* Set your own width: percents, ems, whatever! */
overflow: auto; /* Recommended in case content is larger than the container */
margin: auto; /* Center the item vertically & horizontally */
position: absolute; /* Break it out of the regular flow */
top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; /* Set the bounds in which to center it, relative to its parent/container */
background-color: #000;
}
/* //////////////////////////////////////// */
/* Make sure our center blocks stay in their container! */
.Center-Container { position: relative; }
/* //////////////////////////////////////// */
/* Fixed floating element within viewport */
.Absolute-Center.is-Fixed {
position: fixed;
z-index: 999;
}
/* //////////////////////////////////////// */
/* Min/Max Width */
.Absolute-Center.is-Responsive {
width: 60%;
height: 60%;
min-width: 200px;
max-width: 400px;
padding: 40px;
}
</style>