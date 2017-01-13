How to Create Image Fade Hover Effect with jQuery

Published in: JavaScript
I am using the Pinterest style grid layout for Podcast Gallery and Zero Dollar Movies. When you hover your mouse over any image thumbnail, it fades with a slow transition and goes back to its original state as soon you move the mouse out.
Internally, the fade-in on mouse-over effect is achieved by changing the opacity parameter of the image which the slow speed is achieve using CSS3 transitions. Here’s the code:
<img src="image.png" class="thumbnails" />
<style>
.thumbnails {
-o-transition: opacity 0.5s ease-out;
-moz-transition: opacity 0.5s ease-out;
-webkit-transition: opacity 0.5s ease-out;
transition: opacity 0.5s ease-out;
}
</style>
<script>
$('img.thumbnails').hover(
function(){
$(this).css('opacity', '0.7');
},
function(){
$(this).css('opacity', '1');
}
);
</script>