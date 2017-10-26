Managing YouTube with Google Data API

The Copy YouTube Playlists tool uses Google Data API (PHP) and YouTube API (v3) to clone any public YouTube playlist into the YouTube account of the authorized user.
You need to create your own OAuth2 secret keys from the Google Developer’s Console and also the redirect URL should point to the page where the PHP script is hosted.
<?php
require_once 'php-google-api-client/src/Google_Client.php';
require_once 'php-google-api-client/src/Google_YouTubeService.php';
session_start();
$OAUTH2_CLIENT_ID = 'apps.googleusercontent.com';
$OAUTH2_CLIENT_SECRET = 'labnol';
$redirect = "http://ctrlq.org/youtube/playlists/";
$client = new Google_Client();
$client->setClientId($OAUTH2_CLIENT_ID);
$client->setClientSecret($OAUTH2_CLIENT_SECRET);
$client->setRedirectUri($redirect);
$youtube = new Google_YoutubeService($client);
if (isset($_GET['code'])) {
if (strval($_SESSION['state']) !== strval($_GET['state'])) {
die('The session state did not match.');
}
$client->authenticate();
$_SESSION['token'] = $client->getAccessToken();
header('Location: ' . $redirect);
}
if (isset($_SESSION['token'])) {
$client->setAccessToken($_SESSION['token']);
}
if ($client->getAccessToken()) {
try {
if ( preg_match('/(PL[A-Za-z0-9_-]+)/', $_POST["url"], $match) ) {
$plID = $match[0];
$pl_options = array ("id" => $plID, "maxResults" => 1);
$playlistDetails = $youtube->playlists->listPlaylists("snippet", $pl_options);
if ( $playlistDetails["pageInfo"]["totalResults"] == 1 ) {
$options = array ("playlistId" => $plID, "maxResults" => 50);
$videos = "";
do {
$playlist = $youtube->playlistItems->listPlaylistItems("snippet", $options);
$nextPageToken = $playlist["nextPageToken"];
$options["pageToken"] = $nextPageToken;
foreach ($playlist["items"] as $playlistItem) {
$videos .= $playlistItem["snippet"]["resourceId"]["videoId"] . "#";
}
} while ($nextPageToken);
$playlistSnippet = new Google_PlaylistSnippet();
$playlistSnippet->setTitle($playlistDetails["items"][0]["snippet"]["title"]);
$playlistStatus = new Google_PlaylistStatus();
$playlistStatus->setPrivacyStatus('private');
$youTubePlaylist = new Google_Playlist();
$youTubePlaylist->setSnippet($playlistSnippet);
$youTubePlaylist->setStatus($playlistStatus);
$playlistResponse = $youtube->playlists->insert('snippet,status', $youTubePlaylist, array());
$ids = explode ( "#", $videos ) ;
for ($i=0; $i<count($ids); $i++) {
$resourceId = new Google_ResourceId();
$resourceId->setVideoId($ids[$i]);
$resourceId->setKind('youtube#video');
$playlistItemSnippet = new Google_PlaylistItemSnippet();
$playlistItemSnippet->setPlaylistId($playlistResponse['id']);
$playlistItemSnippet->setResourceId($resourceId);
$playlistItem = new Google_PlaylistItem();
$playlistItem->setSnippet($playlistItemSnippet);
$playlistItemResponse = $youtube->playlistItems->insert('snippet,contentDetails', $playlistItem, array());
}
}
}
} catch (Google_ServiceException $e) {
$htmlBody .= sprintf('<p>A service error occurred: <code>%s</code></p>',
htmlspecialchars($e->getMessage()));
} catch (Google_Exception $e) {
$htmlBody .= sprintf('<p>An client error occurred: <code>%s</code></p>',
htmlspecialchars($e->getMessage()));
}
} else {
$htmlBody = <<<END
<form method="post">
<input type="text" name="url" id="url">
<button type="submit">Copy Playlist to YouTube</button>
</form>
END;
}
$_SESSION['token'] = $client->getAccessToken();
} else {
$state = mt_rand();
$client->setState($state);
$_SESSION['state'] = $state;
$authUrl = $client->createAuthUrl();
$htmlBody = <<<END
<p><a href="$authUrl">Step 1: Sign-in with YouTube</a></p>
END;
}
?>
<?= $htmlBody; ?>