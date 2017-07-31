Embed Twitter with RSS Feeds

You use widgets in Twitter for embedding Twitter timelines into your website and this Google Script will convert those widgets into RSS format. Thus you will be able to subscribe to Twitter RSS Feeds in IFTTT, Feedly, or another RSS Reader.

function getTweets ( id ) { try { var widget , json , tweets , regex , tweet , list , time , url , when , rss , heading , title , link ; title = "Twitter RSS Feed :: " + id ; link = "http://www.labnol.org/#" + id ; url = "http://cdn.syndication.twimg.com/widgets/timelines/" + id ; widget = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( url ) ; json = Utilities . jsonParse ( widget ) ; if ( ! json . body ) { return ; } tweets = json . body . replace ( /\s+/g , ' ' ) ; regex = new RegExp ( /<h1[^>]*>(.*?)<\/h1>/ig ) ; if ( ( heading = regex . exec ( tweets ) ) !== null ) { regex = RegExp ( /href="(.*?)"/ig ) ; link = regex . exec ( heading [ 1 ] ) [ 1 ] ; regex = RegExp ( /title="(.*?)"/ig ) ; if ( ( title = regex . exec ( heading [ 1 ] ) ) !== null ) { title = title [ 1 ] ; } } rss = '<?xml version="1.0"?><rss version="2.0" xmlns:atom="http://www.w3.org/2005/Atom">' ; rss += ' <channel><title>' + title + '</title>' ; rss += ' <link>' + link + '</link>' ; rss += ' <atom:link href="http://www.labnol.org/#' + id + '" rel="self" type="application/rss+xml" />' ; rss += ' <description>' + title + ' :: RSS Feed for Twitter widget #' + id + ' generated by Google Scripts.</description>' ; regex = RegExp ( /<ol[^>]*>(.*?)<\/ol>/ig ) ; if ( ( list = regex . exec ( tweets ) ) !== null ) { list = list [ 1 ] . replace ( /<div class=\"(header|footer|detail-expander|retweet-credit)[^>]*>(.*?)<\/div>/gi , "" ) . replace ( /<time[^>]*>(.*?)<\/time>/gi , "" ) . replace ( /data-tweet-id=".*?"|class=".*?"|rel=".*?"|title=".*?"|target=".*?"|data-expanded-url=".*?"|data-query-source=".*?"|dir=".*?"|data-pre-embedded=".*?"/gi , "" ) ; regex = RegExp ( /<li[^>]*>(.*?)<\/li>/ig ) ; while ( ( tweets = regex . exec ( list ) ) !== null ) { tweet = tweets [ 1 ] . replace ( / /g , ' ' ) . replace ( /\s+/g , ' ' ) . replace ( /<\s*(div|span|b|p)[^>]*>/gi , "" ) . replace ( /<\s*\/\s*(div|span|b|p)[^>]*>/gi , "" ) ; time = RegExp ( /<a\s+href="(.*)"\s+data-datetime="(.*)"\s*><\/a>/gi ) ; if ( ( time = time . exec ( tweet ) ) !== null ) { url = time [ 1 ] ; when = time [ 2 ] ; tweet = tweet . replace ( /<a[^>]*>\s*<\/a>/gi , "" ) ; rss += "<item>" ; rss += " <title>" + url . split ( "/" ) [ 3 ] + ": " + tweet + "</title>" ; rss += " <pubDate>" + when . replace ( 'T' , ' ' ) + "</pubDate>" ; rss += " <guid>" + url + "</guid>" ; rss += " <link>" + url + "</link>" ; rss += " <description>" + tweet + "</description>" ; rss += "</item>" ; } } } rss += "</channel></rss>" ; return rss ; } catch ( e ) { Logger . log ( e . toString ( ) ) ; } } function doGet ( e ) { var cache = CacheService . getPublicCache ( ) ; var id = "twitter" + e . queryString ; var rss = cache . get ( id ) ; if ( ! rss ) { rss = getTweets ( e . queryString ) ; cache . put ( id , rss , 120 ) ; } return ContentService . createTextOutput ( rss ) . setMimeType ( ContentService . MimeType . RSS ) ; }