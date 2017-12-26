Update Google Contacts with Google Apps Script

Published in: Google Apps Script
This Google Apps Script project will allow your existing contacts to update their Google Contacts entries using a simple online form. The HTML form is published using Apps Script’s HtmlService.
function go() {
var emailNAME = ScriptProperties.getProperty("NAME");
var googleGROUP = ContactsApp.getContactGroup(
ScriptProperties.getProperty("GROUP"));
if (googleGROUP) {
var emailSUBJECT = "Your contact information";
var myContacts = googleGROUP.getContacts();
for (i = 0; i < myContacts.length; i++) {
var email = myContacts[i].getPrimaryEmail();
var ID = myContacts[i].getId();
ID = ID.substr(ID.lastIndexOf("/") + 1);
var emailBody = "Hi,<br /><br />" +
"Would you please take a moment and update your contact information in my address book. <br /><br />" +
"Please <a href='" + ScriptApp.getService().getUrl() + "?" +
Utilities.base64Encode(ID + "#" + email) + "'>click here</a> and fill-in the required details." +
"Your information will be directly added to my Google Contacts." +
"<br /><br />Thanks,<br />" + emailNAME;
var emailTEXT = "Hi,\n\n" +
"Would you please take a moment and update your contact information in my address book. \n\n" +
ScriptApp.getService().getUrl() + "?" + Utilities.base64Encode(ID + "#" + email) +
"\n\nJust click the URL, fill-in the form and your details will be directly added to my Google Contacts." +
"\n\nThanks,\n" + emailNAME;
GmailApp.sendEmail(email, emailSUBJECT, emailTEXT, {
htmlBody: emailBody,
name: emailNAME
});
}
}
}
function doGet() {
var html = HtmlService.createTemplateFromFile("form").evaluate();
html.setTitle("Google Contacts - Digital Inspiration")
return html;
}
function labnolGetContact(q) {
var contact = {};
contact.FOUND = 0;
try {
var id = Utilities.base64Decode(q);
var email = "";
for (var i = 0; i < id.length; i++) {
email += String.fromCharCode(id[i]);
}
var contactID = email.substr(0, email.indexOf("#"));
email = email.substr(email.indexOf("#") + 1);
var c = ContactsApp.getContact(email);
if (c) {
var originalID = c.getId();
originalID = originalID.substr(originalID.lastIndexOf("/") + 1);
if (contactID != originalID)
return contact;
contact.FOUND = 1;
if (c.getFullName().length)
contact.FULL_NAME = c.getFullName();
if (c.getEmails(ContactsApp.Field.HOME_EMAIL).length)
contact.HOME_EMAIL = c.getEmails(ContactsApp.Field.HOME_EMAIL)[0].getAddress();
if (c.getAddresses(ContactsApp.Field.HOME_ADDRESS).length) {
contact.HOME_ADDRESS = c.getAddresses(ContactsApp.Field.HOME_ADDRESS)[0].getAddress();
contact.HOME_ADDRESS = contact.HOME_ADDRESS.replace(/\n/g, ", ");
}
if (c.getPhones(ContactsApp.Field.MOBILE_PHONE).length)
contact.MOBILE_PHONE = c.getPhones(ContactsApp.Field.MOBILE_PHONE)[0].getPhoneNumber();
if (c.getIMs(ContactsApp.Field.SKYPE).length)
contact.SKYPE = c.getIMs(ContactsApp.Field.SKYPE)[0].getAddress();
if (c.getUrls(ContactsApp.Field.BLOG).length)
contact.BLOG = c.getUrls(ContactsApp.Field.BLOG)[0].getAddress();
if (c.getDates(ContactsApp.Field.BIRTHDAY).length) {
var months = [0, ContactsApp.Month.JANUARY, ContactsApp.Month.FEBRUARY, ContactsApp.Month.MARCH,
ContactsApp.Month.APRIL, ContactsApp.Month.MAY, ContactsApp.Month.JUNE,
ContactsApp.Month.JULY, ContactsApp.Month.AUGUST, ContactsApp.Month.SEPTEMBER,
ContactsApp.Month.OCTOBER, ContactsApp.Month.NOVEMBER, ContactsApp.Month.DECEMBER
];
contact.BIRTHDAY = months.indexOf(c.getDates(ContactsApp.Field.BIRTHDAY)[0].getMonth().toString()) +
"/" + c.getDates(ContactsApp.Field.BIRTHDAY)[0].getDay() +
"/" + c.getDates(ContactsApp.Field.BIRTHDAY)[0].getYear();
}
}
return contact;
} catch (e) {
return contact;
}
}