Update Google Contacts with Google Apps Script

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-12-26
Published in: Google Apps Script

This Google Apps Script project will allow your existing contacts to update their Google Contacts entries using a simple online form. The HTML form is published using Apps Script’s HtmlService.

function go() {

    var emailNAME = ScriptProperties.getProperty("NAME");
    var googleGROUP = ContactsApp.getContactGroup(
        ScriptProperties.getProperty("GROUP"));

    if (googleGROUP) {

        var emailSUBJECT = "Your contact information";
        var myContacts = googleGROUP.getContacts();

        for (i = 0; i < myContacts.length; i++) {

            var email = myContacts[i].getPrimaryEmail();
            var ID = myContacts[i].getId();
            ID = ID.substr(ID.lastIndexOf("/") + 1);

            var emailBody = "Hi,<br /><br />" +
                "Would you please take a moment and update your contact information in my address book. <br /><br />" +
                "Please <a href='" + ScriptApp.getService().getUrl() + "?" +
                Utilities.base64Encode(ID + "#" + email) + "'>click here</a> and fill-in the required details." +
                "Your information will be directly added to my Google Contacts." +
                "<br /><br />Thanks,<br />" + emailNAME;

            var emailTEXT = "Hi,\n\n" +
                "Would you please take a moment and update your contact information in my address book. \n\n" +
                ScriptApp.getService().getUrl() + "?" + Utilities.base64Encode(ID + "#" + email) +
                "\n\nJust click the URL, fill-in the form and your details will be directly added to my Google Contacts." +
                "\n\nThanks,\n" + emailNAME;

            GmailApp.sendEmail(email, emailSUBJECT, emailTEXT, {
                htmlBody: emailBody,
                name: emailNAME
            });
        }
    }
}

function doGet() {
    var html = HtmlService.createTemplateFromFile("form").evaluate();
    html.setTitle("Google Contacts - Digital Inspiration")
    return html;
}

function labnolGetContact(q) {

    var contact = {};
    contact.FOUND = 0;

    try {

        var id = Utilities.base64Decode(q);
        var email = "";

        for (var i = 0; i < id.length; i++) {
            email += String.fromCharCode(id[i]);
        }

        var contactID = email.substr(0, email.indexOf("#"));
        email = email.substr(email.indexOf("#") + 1);

        var c = ContactsApp.getContact(email);

        if (c) {

            var originalID = c.getId();
            originalID = originalID.substr(originalID.lastIndexOf("/") + 1);

            if (contactID != originalID)
                return contact;

            contact.FOUND = 1;

            if (c.getFullName().length)
                contact.FULL_NAME = c.getFullName();

            if (c.getEmails(ContactsApp.Field.HOME_EMAIL).length)
                contact.HOME_EMAIL = c.getEmails(ContactsApp.Field.HOME_EMAIL)[0].getAddress();

            if (c.getAddresses(ContactsApp.Field.HOME_ADDRESS).length) {
                contact.HOME_ADDRESS = c.getAddresses(ContactsApp.Field.HOME_ADDRESS)[0].getAddress();
                contact.HOME_ADDRESS = contact.HOME_ADDRESS.replace(/\n/g, ", ");
            }

            if (c.getPhones(ContactsApp.Field.MOBILE_PHONE).length)
                contact.MOBILE_PHONE = c.getPhones(ContactsApp.Field.MOBILE_PHONE)[0].getPhoneNumber();

            if (c.getIMs(ContactsApp.Field.SKYPE).length)
                contact.SKYPE = c.getIMs(ContactsApp.Field.SKYPE)[0].getAddress();

            if (c.getUrls(ContactsApp.Field.BLOG).length)
                contact.BLOG = c.getUrls(ContactsApp.Field.BLOG)[0].getAddress();

            if (c.getDates(ContactsApp.Field.BIRTHDAY).length) {

                var months = [0, ContactsApp.Month.JANUARY, ContactsApp.Month.FEBRUARY, ContactsApp.Month.MARCH,
                    ContactsApp.Month.APRIL, ContactsApp.Month.MAY, ContactsApp.Month.JUNE,
                    ContactsApp.Month.JULY, ContactsApp.Month.AUGUST, ContactsApp.Month.SEPTEMBER,
                    ContactsApp.Month.OCTOBER, ContactsApp.Month.NOVEMBER, ContactsApp.Month.DECEMBER
                ];

                contact.BIRTHDAY = months.indexOf(c.getDates(ContactsApp.Field.BIRTHDAY)[0].getMonth().toString()) +
                    "/" + c.getDates(ContactsApp.Field.BIRTHDAY)[0].getDay() +
                    "/" + c.getDates(ContactsApp.Field.BIRTHDAY)[0].getYear();
            }
        }

        return contact;

    } catch (e) {

        return contact;

    }

}
