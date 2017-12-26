Update Google Contacts with Google Apps Script

This Google Apps Script project will allow your existing contacts to update their Google Contacts entries using a simple online form. The HTML form is published using Apps Script’s HtmlService.

function go ( ) { var emailNAME = ScriptProperties . getProperty ( "NAME" ) ; var googleGROUP = ContactsApp . getContactGroup ( ScriptProperties . getProperty ( "GROUP" ) ) ; if ( googleGROUP ) { var emailSUBJECT = "Your contact information" ; var myContacts = googleGROUP . getContacts ( ) ; for ( i = 0 ; i < myContacts . length ; i ++ ) { var email = myContacts [ i ] . getPrimaryEmail ( ) ; var ID = myContacts [ i ] . getId ( ) ; ID = ID . substr ( ID . lastIndexOf ( "/" ) + 1 ) ; var emailBody = "Hi,<br /><br />" + "Would you please take a moment and update your contact information in my address book. <br /><br />" + "Please <a href='" + ScriptApp . getService ( ) . getUrl ( ) + "?" + Utilities . base64Encode ( ID + "#" + email ) + "'>click here</a> and fill-in the required details." + "Your information will be directly added to my Google Contacts." + "<br /><br />Thanks,<br />" + emailNAME ; var emailTEXT = "Hi,



" + "Would you please take a moment and update your contact information in my address book.



" + ScriptApp . getService ( ) . getUrl ( ) + "?" + Utilities . base64Encode ( ID + "#" + email ) + "



Just click the URL, fill-in the form and your details will be directly added to my Google Contacts." + "



Thanks,

" + emailNAME ; GmailApp . sendEmail ( email , emailSUBJECT , emailTEXT , { htmlBody : emailBody , name : emailNAME } ) ; } } } function doGet ( ) { var html = HtmlService . createTemplateFromFile ( "form" ) . evaluate ( ) ; html . setTitle ( "Google Contacts - Digital Inspiration" ) return html ; } function labnolGetContact ( q ) { var contact = { } ; contact . FOUND = 0 ; try { var id = Utilities . base64Decode ( q ) ; var email = "" ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < id . length ; i ++ ) { email += String . fromCharCode ( id [ i ] ) ; } var contactID = email . substr ( 0 , email . indexOf ( "#" ) ) ; email = email . substr ( email . indexOf ( "#" ) + 1 ) ; var c = ContactsApp . getContact ( email ) ; if ( c ) { var originalID = c . getId ( ) ; originalID = originalID . substr ( originalID . lastIndexOf ( "/" ) + 1 ) ; if ( contactID != originalID ) return contact ; contact . FOUND = 1 ; if ( c . getFullName ( ) . length ) contact . FULL_NAME = c . getFullName ( ) ; if ( c . getEmails ( ContactsApp . Field . HOME_EMAIL ) . length ) contact . HOME_EMAIL = c . getEmails ( ContactsApp . Field . HOME_EMAIL ) [ 0 ] . getAddress ( ) ; if ( c . getAddresses ( ContactsApp . Field . HOME_ADDRESS ) . length ) { contact . HOME_ADDRESS = c . getAddresses ( ContactsApp . Field . HOME_ADDRESS ) [ 0 ] . getAddress ( ) ; contact . HOME_ADDRESS = contact . HOME_ADDRESS . replace ( /

/g , ", " ) ; } if ( c . getPhones ( ContactsApp . Field . MOBILE_PHONE ) . length ) contact . MOBILE_PHONE = c . getPhones ( ContactsApp . Field . MOBILE_PHONE ) [ 0 ] . getPhoneNumber ( ) ; if ( c . getIMs ( ContactsApp . Field . SKYPE ) . length ) contact . SKYPE = c . getIMs ( ContactsApp . Field . SKYPE ) [ 0 ] . getAddress ( ) ; if ( c . getUrls ( ContactsApp . Field . BLOG ) . length ) contact . BLOG = c . getUrls ( ContactsApp . Field . BLOG ) [ 0 ] . getAddress ( ) ; if ( c . getDates ( ContactsApp . Field . BIRTHDAY ) . length ) { var months = [ 0 , ContactsApp . Month . JANUARY , ContactsApp . Month . FEBRUARY , ContactsApp . Month . MARCH , ContactsApp . Month . APRIL , ContactsApp . Month . MAY , ContactsApp . Month . JUNE , ContactsApp . Month . JULY , ContactsApp . Month . AUGUST , ContactsApp . Month . SEPTEMBER , ContactsApp . Month . OCTOBER , ContactsApp . Month . NOVEMBER , ContactsApp . Month . DECEMBER ] ; contact . BIRTHDAY = months . indexOf ( c . getDates ( ContactsApp . Field . BIRTHDAY ) [ 0 ] . getMonth ( ) . toString ( ) ) + "/" + c . getDates ( ContactsApp . Field . BIRTHDAY ) [ 0 ] . getDay ( ) + "/" + c . getDates ( ContactsApp . Field . BIRTHDAY ) [ 0 ] . getYear ( ) ; } } return contact ; } catch ( e ) { return contact ; } }