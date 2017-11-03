Using HTMLService with Google Apps Script

Published in: Google Apps Script

The Text Browser uses the URLFetchApp service of Google Apps Script to fetch web pages and the HtmlService to render this content on the user’s screen.

Here’s the full source that powers the Text Browser sans the CSS styling.

Code.js

function doGet ( ) { var html = HtmlService . createTemplateFromFile ( "textbrowser" ) . evaluate ( ) ; html . setTitle ( "Text Browser - Digital Inspiration" ) return html ; } function getHTML ( url ) { try { var response = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( url ) ; } catch ( e ) { return "Sorry but Google couldn't fetch the requested web page. " + "Please try another URL!<br />" + "<small>" + e . toString ( ) + "</small>" ; } return response . getContentText ( ) ; }

TextBrowser.html