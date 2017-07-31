How to Submit Forms in Background using JavaScript

Published in: JavaScript

When a user submits an HTML form, all the data entered into the form by the user is sent as either a GET or POST request to the URL specified in the “ACTION” attribute of FORM.

< FORM action = " http://www.labnol.org/sendmail.php " method = " post " > ...form contents... </ FORM >

In the above example, an HTTP POST request is issued to the sendmail.php script on form submission. You can add target=“_blank” to the FORM tag to process the request in a new window.

However, if you would like to submit a FORM on the page in the background without directing the browser to another page (document.location.href changes on form submit), you have two options:

Option #1. You can either create an invisible IFRAME inside your HTML page and set that as a target for the Original FORM. This will submit the form but without reloading the parent window.

< FORM action = " http://example.com/script.php " method = " POST " target = " hidden-form " > ...form contents... </ FORM > < IFRAME style =" display : none " name = " hidden-form " > </ IFRAME >

Option #2: There’s another method that allows you create custom payloads before submitting the form. Unlike the IFRAME based form submission, the following code makes a standard form submit request and thus your browser location will change and the current page will get added to the browser history.